EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater HORROR as Denise confesses

Stacey Slater is left reeling when Denise Fox makes a shocking confession in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater has been getting increasingly worried about the state of Denise Fox's mind in the wake of the horrific events at Christmas. Ever since Stacey, Denise and four other Walford women conspired to cover up Keanu Taylor's murder, Denise has been falling apart.

Concerned that Denise could give away their killer secret, Stacey has been trying to keep an eye on her. But matters are NOT helped by the fact that Stacey's having an affair with Denise's copper hubby Jack Branning!

Haunted by images of burying Keanu's body under the floor of the cafe, Denise has been seeing the ghost of Keanu and after more hallucinations, Denise is convinced that Keanu is back from the dead to confront her.

Denise's stepdaughter Amy Mitchell has realised that she isn't right and, knowing that Stacey suffers from bipolar disorder, she's questioned her about the symptoms.

Stacey pays Denise a visit to check out what's going on with her and although Denise tries to cover, she eventually lets her guard down.

When Denise reveals what she's been seeing and hearing, Stacey realises straight away that she's having a psychotic episode. Alarmed, she tells Denise that she needs to get professional help right away.

Could this be the thing that brings the whole tower of lies crashing down around 'The Six'?

Linda Carter has a heart-to-heart with son Johnny Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter is struggling to hold it together after her shocking revelation to son Johnny Carter.

Aspiring lawyer Johnny returned to Walford when he discovered that Linda was on a downward spiral, not realising she's been torn apart by the horror of keeping the secret that she killed Keanu Taylor and conspired to bury him under the cafe floor.

With her drinking out of control, Johnny promised to support her and the emotion of seeing her son led her into a dangerous confession...

Reeling from Linda's words, Johnny is torn apart by guilt for not being around for his mum when she needed him most.

Consoling her upset son, Linda encourages him not to blame himself and she promises him that she will knock the drinking on the head.

When Johnny promises Linda that he'll be there for her as she gets sober, she is touched.

It looks like Johnny is going to be in the Square for a good while longer...

George Knight leaves Cindy Beale a heartfelt message. (Image credit: BBC)

George Knight doesn't know which way to turn after having a heartbreaking conversation with his mum Gloria Knight.

Recent family revelations have shocked him to the core and left him not knowing who he is anymore.

When he found out that his parents Gloria and George Knight lied to him about the circumstances surrounding his adoption, he was rocked. For years they'd kept is a secret that he came to them as part of a process known as 'baby farming' and instead of having Jamaican heritage is, in fact Ghanaian.

Even more shocking secrets have come out since the initial news but he's found it difficult to open up to fiancee Elaine Peacock.

Desperate to talk to someone who really understands his complicated family situation, he calls ex Cindy Beale...

Cindy is out of the Square on a trip but when George leaves her a heartfelt message to say he wishes she was around, will she fly back to be by his side?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.