EastEnders couple 'Ballum' on the rocks as Johnny Carter RETURNS?

EastEnders has announced the return of Johnny Carter after five years, but could his long-awaited comeback jeopardise Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway's (Tony Clay) relationship?

Johnny has been recast for the third time, with Grantchester star Charlie Suff set to take over the role from Ted Reilly, who played the solicitor in 2016.

Prior to this, Johnny was played by Sam Strike when the character first arrived in 2013 alongside his mum, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and dad, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer).

Johnny was last seen in Walford in 2018 after getting a training contract to become a solicitor in Manchester.

But now he’s set to make a shock return amid Linda's emotional turmoil after her rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) moved back to the Square.

An Albert Square comeback is on the cards as Johnny Carter makes a return to the show!Charlie Suff will take on the role as Johnny who returns in the not-too-distant future. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/3H090jsjTRDecember 5, 2023 See more

Charlie, who has trained at the Bristol Old Vic and has worked on stage and in short films, said of joining EastEnders: “I’m so delighted to be joining such an iconic programme - EastEnders was always on at my house when I was growing up. Johnny is a complex character who has been through so much, which I can’t wait to explore.

“I’ve found EastEnders to be the most kind and loving space to work in, and I already feel like one of the family.”

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw said: “I’m delighted to welcome Charlie Suff to the role of Johnny Carter. Although we haven’t seen Johnny on the Square in almost five years, his character remains linked to the show and its most iconic venue, The Queen Vic.

“Since his short time away, the Carter family dynamics have changed significantly, and it’s safe to say that Johnny will be returning to a very different Walford than the one he left.”

Johnny was part of a tear-jerking coming out storyline, which saw Mick accept his sexuality, while Linda initially struggled with the news and was also shot by neighbour Ted Murray (Christopher Timothy) prior to his exit in 2018.

But could Johnny's return cause a stir for married couple Ben and Callum? Ben and Johnny have history on the Square after they had a one night stand on Ben's 21st birthday.

Ben and Johnny had a one night stand. (Image credit: BBC)

Although they decided that they were just friends after their fling, could some surprise feelings bubble to the surface?

Before this romantic encounter, Ben was attracted to Johnny when they first met. But when Johnny made a move, Ben reacted badly and told him that he wasn't gay, even starting a relationship with Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald) to prove otherwise.

Knowing the truth, Johnny told Ben not to hide who he truly was as he left the Square.

Ben and Callum have overcome many obstacles in their relationship and are now as strong as ever, but could Johnny's arrival make things difficult between the couple once again?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.