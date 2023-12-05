EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter TERRIFIED as Dean takes Ollie!

Linda Carter is horrified to find out that Dean Wicks is with her son Ollie!

Linda Carter is horrified by Dean Wick's latest nasty game in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter is struggling as Christmas Day approaches, as she knows she'll be spending it without her beloved Mick Carter following his disappearance and presumed death by drowning the previous year.

Hoping to have her family around her, she faces a bitter blow when her kids Nancy Carter, Lee Carter and Johnny Carter all reveal they won't be in Walford for the holidays.

Things go from bad to worse and Linda is HORRIFIED when her rapist, Dean Wicks, sends her an alarming photo...

Dean is in the Beales Eels Santa's Grotto and he's taken a snap of himself with Linda's young son Ollie Carter.

Linda Carter is confronted by a threatening Dean Wicks. (Image credit: BBC)

Knowing a twisted Dean is only sending her photos of him and Ollie to cause her further hurt, Linda storms over to the pie and mash shop to confront him.

Dean has been refusing to accept that he raped Linda, claiming it was consensual, and blaming her for 'ruining his life' with the accusation.

As Linda gives it to Dean with both barrels, Dean's shocked daughter Jade Green listens on. Keanu Taylor is there and, wanting to punish Dean for being nasty about his family earlier, he tells Jade that her dad is a sexual predator.

Disgusted, Jade makes a quick exit from the Square, leaving a seething Dean to head to the Vic.

Will he try to take revenge on Linda?

Kathy Cotton furiously confronts Nish Panesar over his manipulations. (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Cotton is still furious after finding out that husband Rocky Cotton lied to her about the fire in the cafe. Although son Ian Beale wants to shop Rocky to the police, Kathy refuses to hear of it.

Storming over to confront Nish Panesar, she demands an apology for piling extra debt on Rocky then using what happened to get his mitts on the cafe.

When nasty Nish launches a vile attack on cafe worker Bernadette Taylor, her brother Keanu Taylor piles in and a fight almost kicks off.

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell's dream of being parents is getting closer. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell got to the fertility clinic to start the next step on their IVF journey. Meanwhile, Sharon Watts and Keanu Taylor look forward to their wedding despite the secrets and lies they're both keeping.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.