EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts shares her baby BOMBSHELL!

Sharon Watts lets slip a shock revelation in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Watts and Keanu Taylor are loved up and looking forward to their respective hen and stag parties.

There's less than a fortnight to go before they tie the knot in a romantic Christmas wedding, but secrets and lies weigh heavy on both of them...

Keanu has managed to convince Sharon that he had nothing to do with their son Albie's kidnapping.

Sharon has a MUCH bigger secret - if that's possible - as she's hiding that Keanu isn't Albie's dad!

Stacey Slater has been spending a lot of time with Jack Branning! (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater and Jack Branning have become very close since her troubles with stalker Theo Hawthorne. A little TOO close as it turns out!

After copper Jack stood by Stacey while she went through hell before Theo pleaded guilty to harassment, stalking and attempted rape, she was left grateful.

Shaken by events, Stacey ended up drowning her sorrows at the allotment and Jack rescued her from the cold and took her home.

The pair had a heart-to-heart and Jack pretty much admitted that although he loves wife Denise Fox, there isn't a spark between them, as late wife Ronnie Mitchell was his one true love.

After admitting to Jack that she's too skint to get her kids what they really want for Christmas, Jack goes shopping with her and dips into his own pocket to get her the gifts she wants.

Will Jack's kindness lead to something more?

Gina Knight falls for Dean Wicks' lies! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Gina Knight makes a dangerous decision when she tells Dean Wicks that she believes he didn't rape Linda. Meanwhile, Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell get good news about their egg retrieval for their IVF.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.