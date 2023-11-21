EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater confesses EVERYTHING to Jack!

Stacey Slater tells Jack Branning the truth about Theo Hawthorne's attack in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater is severely shaken after attending Theo Hawthorne's plea hearing. The stalker was up in court after attacking her and trying to rape her. Against her mum Jean Slater's advice, Stacey attended court.

To calm her nerves after the hearing, Stacey downs the drinks but soon she's very drunk and emotional! Ever since Stacey's stalker terror was revealed, local cop Jack Branning has been very supportive.

Stacey and Jack share a grandchild, little Charli, and some early troubles over the baby's upbringing has seen them getting closer in recent months.

When Stacey tearfully reveals she's still terrified about Theo, Jack takes her back to his. His ex - and his son Ricky Branning's mum - Sam Mitchell is currently staying at his house and raises an eyebrow when he brings her in.

Sam points out that the Slaters are not a good family to get involved with but Jack brushes her concerns aside.

Jack is hit by a bombshell when Stacey confesses that she planted a wrench on an unconscious Theo following the rape attack to make it look like he attacked Freddie first.

Nish Panesar wants answers from Suki Panesar! (Image credit: BBC)

Nish Panesar is filled with fury after seeing the Minute Mart CCTV footage where he witnessed his wife Suki Panesar kissing her secret lover Eve Unwin!

Raging over the betrayal, he smashes up the shop then storms across the Square to confront Suki.

Son Ravi Gulati sees Nish in a sate and quickly intervenes, taking him to Walford East to get cleaned up.

After telling Ravi what Suki has been up to, he grimly insists he's going back home to find out the truth from his wife.

Is Suki in danger?

Keanu Taylor fights with Karen Taylor over the ransom money. (Image credit: BBC)

Keanu Taylor is getting edgy about the fact that mum Karen Taylor has kept the fake kidnap ransom money. The pair came up with a scheme to have Albie 'kidnapped' to stop Sharon Watts taking him out of the Square.

Wanting to make things right by Sharon and worried that his access to baby Albie could be destroyed forever, his tells Karen she needs to return the cash.

Karen's hatred of Sharon runs deep and she refuses to give back the money. When Mitch Baker interrupts the argument he wants to know what's going on, as Keanu makes a quick exit.

Unable to hide the lies any longer, Karen admits to Mitch that she and Keanu staged the kidnap, leaving him stunned!

Horrified by Karen's actions, he insists she give the money back to Sharon.

Will Mitch talk her round?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.