EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater's baby BOMBSHELL!

Stacey Slater makes a horrifying discovery as Lily Slater goes into labour in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater has no idea that everything is about to kick off big time, as she lets stalker Theo Hawthorne into the house!

The sinister teacher has been gaslighting her for months, pretending to be her friend, while really he's developed a dangerous obsession with her.

After Theo posed as an anonymous client on her Secret Cam account he lured her into doing personal live video chats for him in her underwear.

Meanwhile, he wormed his way into Stacey's life, pretending to be a good Samaritan and offering to tutor her pregnant daughter Lily Slater as a favour.

As Freddie Slater's ex-teacher, Stacey didn't think twice about his 'kind' offer. She even went out on a date with him but she soon realised she'd rather stay friends.

Martin Fowler and Eve Unwin learn the creepy truth about Theo Hawthorne. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler has always been suspicious that something isn't right with Theo. Alarm bells went off after he found out about Theo's 'free' offer to tutor his daughter Lily and he was sure he had some kind of ulterior motive.

When Martin went to Theo's old school to find out exactly why he left his job, he struggled to get answers. A secretive comment from the receptionist about Theo being a real wrong 'un left him even more concerned.

After breaking the news to Stacey, Martin was frustrated when Theo smoothly explained away any concerns and Stacey told Martin to stop meddling.

But he's not been able to let it drop and he convinced Eve Unwin that Stacey and Lily could be in danger.

Martin and Eve convince the school receptionist to meet up with them in the cafe. Away from school premises, she's willing to tell them the whole sordid story of what Theo got up to at school and they're HORRIFIED by what she has to say.

Stalker Theo Hawthorne has been hanging round the Slater family for months. (Image credit: BBC)

Back in No. 31, Theo is celebrating his new job with Stacey. When Martin sends a desperate text to her, Theo clocks it before she reads it and when she's not looking he hides her phone.

Knowing his time stalking Stacey on the sly is finally up, he tries to get in first with his own version of the story. Breaking the news to Stacey about what he's been up to, a deluded Theo is infuriated when Stacey refuses to see things from his point of view.

A terrified Stacey manages to get Theo out of the house but just as she thinks any drama is over, all hell breaks loose as Lily goes into labour!

It's clear the baby is waiting for no one and with the ambulance delayed, Stacey and her mum Jean Slater realise they'll have to help Lily deliver the baby.

Heading to the kitchen, Stacey is stunned when she comes face-to-face with a simmering Theo, who makes it clear that she made a VERY wrong move by turfing him out of her life...

Freddie Slater makes a big confession to Alfie Moon. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Freddie Slater is feeling bad about his hook up with Anna Knight, as he knows how much his bestie Bobby Beale is into her. After he confides in Alfie Moon, he has food for thought when Alfie encourages him to keep the indiscretion secret for Bobby's sake. But do Freddie's feelings for Anna run deeper than he's letting on?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.