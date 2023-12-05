EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater TERROR as stalker Theo strikes again!

Stacey Slater fears that Theo Hawthorne is back in the Square in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Stacey Slater is finding it difficult to let her guard down after her horrifying stalking ordeal at the hands of Theo Hawthorne. Although he pleaded guilty to stalking and attempted rape, he's not behind bars.

The dark memories come flooding back when Theo sends her a sinister Christmas card. With her friend Eve Unwin missing, Stacey worries that he may have something to do with her disappearance.

After talking things through with Suki Panesar, Stacey heads to the police station to report her suspicions about Theo. She's left frustrated when they tell her that there's nothing they can do.

Furious, Stacey makes a big mistake by calling Theo and threatening that he'll regret it if he's hurt Eve.

Back home, Stacey is alarmed to finds the door on the latch and she's grateful when Jack Branning turns up and checks the house for her. He reassures her that no one is inside and that Theo is far away and can't hurt her.

When Stacey lets slip that she called Theo and threatened him, Jack is horrified! He warns her that she's made a very stupid move but Stacey is defiant.



Stacey Slater and Jack Branning share a bottle of wine! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Denise Fox is feeling down about her marriage to Jack. Things haven't been good between them for a long time after family troubles and Denise's near affair with Ravi Gulati pushed them apart.

Denise's sister Kim Fox encourages her to put a bit effort in and she gifts her with a child-free evening and some sexy new underwear to try and put the spark back!

Despite Denise's best intentions, it's clear that there's not going to be any romance on the cards for the couple when Jack overhears Denise talking to Priya Nandra-Hart about her dalliance with Ravi.

Stacey is feeling sorry for herself after her row with Jack about Theo and she heads to the Vic to drown her sorrows with Kat Mitchell. Guilt soon gets the better of her and she realises she needs to apologise to Jack for her harsh words.

Stacey heads to Jack's house and tells him that she needs to talk. Are things about to hot up between them?

Ravi Gulati took Eve Unwin down to the woods to kill her! (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi Gulati is on pins following the disappearance of Eve Unwin. After finding out about Suki Panesar's affair with Eve, Ravi's dad Nish Panesar made him take a bound and gagged Eve to the woods to do away with her.

When Eve struggled free, she convinced Ravi not to kill her and he agreed, in exchange for her disappearing for good and not letting Nish know that he betrayed him.

It's been a while since Eve went missing and after pressure from Stacey and Jack, the police are on the case and pushing Ravi hard.

He shares his worries with Nish and they agree to come up with a plan to put Stacey and Jack off the scent.

(Image credit: BBC)

Also, Sharon Watts has words with Linda Carter after letting her know the true paternity of Albie's dad, worried she'll let the secret out!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.