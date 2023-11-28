EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox is faced with a RAGING Ravi!

Denise Fox is left rattled after a terrifying incident with Ravi Gulati in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox is feeling more miserable than ever after her return from holiday. Not only did she find her husband Jack Branning's ex Sam Mitchell living in her house, she was also confronted by the surprise return of rapist Dean Wicks!

After a bust up with Jack, she told him that either he got rid of Sam or she was leaving and she stormed out of the house.

When she shares her marriage woes with Yolande Trueman, she's left with food for thought after Yolande gives her some relationship advice.

Sam Mitchell gives Jack Branning some advice about his marriage. (Image credit: BBC)

Sam's feeling awkward about causing trouble in Jack's marriage and she offers to move out.

Reminding Jack that not many women would take on his kids as part of the package, she insists that Denise is a keeper and he needs to get his act together.

As Jack helps Sam get her things and leave, he sees Denise under fire in the Square by arch enemy Ravi Gulati.

After seeing the CCTV footage that was pretty much solid proof that Ravi killed his father Ranveer Gulati, Denise teamed up with Suki Panesar to get Ravi put away.

Their attempt failed miserably and the uproar caused Ravi's son Nugget Gulati to run away.

Denise is terrified as Ravi lays into her and Jack is infuriated. Shaken after the incident, Denise and Jack want to make things right and they reconcile their differences but things are still awkward between them.

Will Ravi's continuing presence in the Square ever let them get their marriage back on track?

Reiss Colwell has had to deal with his wife being in a coma ever since her stroke. (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss Colwell and Sonia Fowler have had a lot to deal with as they go through the stress and strain of trying to start a family with IVF.

After Sonia's most recent appointment, however, it seems that everything is looking good for for their baby prospects.

Reiss and Sonia prepare for a romantic night in, but their plans are disrupted by an alarming phone call.

Reiss learns that his wife Debbie, who is in a long term coma after a stroke, is in a bad way after getting an infection and he rushes out to be at her side.

Could Debbie be about to die?

Yolande Trueman has plans for the choir... But so does Elaine Peacock! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, landlady Elaine Peacock 'helps' Yolande Trueman sign up people for the choir by offering booze as a bribe!

