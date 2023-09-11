EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar plays a DEADLY game!

Suki Panesar asks Denise Fox to go along with her dangerous plan.

Suki Panesar makes a risky move to get rid of Ravi Gulati in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar is in shock after seeing some horrifying video footage of Ravi Gulati! Denise Fox knows how dangerous the ex-con is and to get him away from her daughter Chelsea Fox, Denise stole his laptop to search for evidence of his dodgy dealings.

After finding an incriminating video in the deleted files and shared her news with Chelsea and hubby Jack Branning, Denise let slip to Suki. She realises that the footage could get rid of Ravi once and for all and she puts pressure on Denise to go to the police with what she's discovered.

Despite Chelsea and Denise's hubby Jack Branning being against the idea, Denise agrees to Suki's request. They're both stunned when the police tell them that with no physical evidence of the supposed crime, there's nothing they can do.

Wanting to distance herself from the Panesars, Denise tries to cut ties but Suki later comes knocking. Denise is stunned as Suki reveals her new plan is to get Ravi to confess and secretly record him.

Will Suki's plan put her in danger from killer Ravi?

Phil Mitchell is TERRIFIED that Kat will find out the truth! (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell is struggling with guilt over a devastating secret, involving Lola Pearce's mum Emma Harding!

Fiancee Kat Slater has NO idea what her hubby-to-be has been up to, and with the wedding just days away, Phil is desperate to keep things under wraps.

Phil has a big problem in the form of Keanu Taylor, who found out Phil's secret and is now blackmailing him to get him access to his young daughter Peggy Mitchell!

When Peggy's gran Louise Fowler calls Kat from her house in Portugal, she tells her in no uncertain terms that Keanu is NOT going to get access to Peggy.

In a panic that Keanu will spill the beans, Phil confronts him at the Arches. He bluffs to Keanu that he's already confessed to Kat and she's forgiven him, so he has no hold over him anymore.

Will Keanu believe him?

Stacey Slater was terrified when Theo Hawthorne revealed his true colours. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is constantly looking over her shoulder after the shock revelation that Theo Hawthorne is her stalker.

When Theo realised that Martin Fowler knew about his dark past harassing an ex-girlfriend and driving her to suicide, Theo revealed to Stacey he was her Secret Cam private client. He was sure Stacey would be grateful, under the delusion that they were 'in love'!

Terrified and trapped in the kitchen with the man that sent her threatening messages and broke into her house, Stacey was saved from a menacing Theo when Martin Fowler and Eve Unwin burst in.

After bringing her teen mum daughter Lily Slater and baby Charli home from hospital, Stacey hoped to put the ordeal behind her but she was stunned to discover that Theo was not going away...

Although she reported Theo to the police, it was her word against his and they insisted they couldn't do anything.

When she bumps into Theo in the Square gardens, she's really rattled and has to be comforted by Jack Branning.

He promises to help her get an interim stalking order to keep Theo away from her and the family, insisting he'll be straight there if Theo tries anything on.

Sharon Watts has had to rebuild her life after splitting from fiance Keanu Taylor. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Sharon Watts gets an interesting job offer, Bobby Beale wants to move back home and Jay Brown meets an intriguing woman.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.