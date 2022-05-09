EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter grows closer to Linda

Mick Carter does his best to help out Linda Carter in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter is on a mission to help out his alcoholic ex wife Linda Carter despite the way she's been behaving towards him! He talks to Martin Fowler and Zack Hudson and begs them to let Linda move back in with them and Sharon Watts, after they kicked her out for her boozing.

Determined to get her some help with the drinking, he takes Linda out for a walk. Mick's new girlfriend Janine Butcher is fuming, especially when Mick's mum Shirley Carter delights in pointing out that the childhood sweethearts will always have a connection.

The walk is not the cosy time with Mick that Linda was expecting as it's soon clear he only took her out to convince her to go to an addiction meeting.

But Linda softens when he opens up about his abuse at the hands of his foster carer Katy Lewis and reveals how it's affected him. Touched by his words, Linda sees the light and admits that she does need help.

Back at the Queen Vic, Janine is NOT best pleased when Mick says he'll be going along to Linda's addiction meetings with her for moral support. Linda moves her things back into Sharon's but Zack is alarmed when he overhears her telling her little daughter Annie that she's going to get her husband back.

Callum Highway gives Ben Mitchell an ultimatum. (Image credit: BBC)

Callum Highway is devastated by what husband Ben Mitchell has been hiding from him. Unable to deal with it any more he tells Ben that their marriage is over!

Bar manager Lewis Butler tries to make Callum see sense and it seems to get through to him. He shows Ben the keys to the new flat and tells him they can make things work but he's serious about their future.

Agreeing not report what's happened recently, Callum makes it clear to Ben that if anything like this happens again then it really is the end of the road for them.

What will Ben say?

Stuart is hiding something from wife Rainie Highway. (Image credit: BBC)

Stuart Highway heads out to his first chemo appointment for his breast cancer. When he returns to the Square he bumps into Dotty Cotton.

Knowing about his addict past, she comes to the wrong conclusion that he's high on something and she threatens to tell surrogate mum Bernie Taylor.

Stuart explains himself but also makes a shock confession... He admits that he's not been spending time with his baby Roland because he can't feel any connection to him.

What is up with Stuart?

Also, Howie Danes FINALLY confesses to Kim Fox that he's got a crush on her but how will she respond?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.