EastEnders spoilers: Nigel blamed for exposing a huge Mitchell family secret!

Billy blames Nigel after Lexi jumps to the wrong conclusion about granddad Phil on EastEnders...

Billy has been trying to protect his young family relative, Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) from finding out the truth about her granddad, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).



But after reading one of the letters that depressed Phil wrote on the night he planned to end his own life, Lexi has jumped to the WRONG conclusion that Phil is dead...



Upset, Lexi turns to Billy and his wife Honey (Emma Barton) for answers before breaking down in tears!



Billy blames Phil's mate, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), for failing to stop Lexi from seeing the letters.



After Billy angrily confronts Nigel, Lexi's stepdad, Callum Highway (Tony Clay), decides it's time to tell Lexi the truth about where Phil really is...

Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) appears to have won the war with love-rival, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).



After Sharon's guilty secret was the cause of BIG drama, it looks like she and fella, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), are now at odds.



However, at the Boxing Den, Teddy tells Sharon that he still cares for her.



Nicola won't be happy about that if she finds out!



Meanwhile, Teddy is keeping another secret from his ex-wife Nicola, as he finalises a business deal with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour)...

Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) is struggling to cope with her grief, following the recent death of her adoptive dad, Martin Fowler, at the Queen Vic.



Lily's friends, Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) want to try and find a way to boost her spirits.



What is their plan?

