EastEnders spoilers: Nugget Gulati drops a life-changing BOMBSHELL on Ravi!

Nugget Gulati is about to change Ravi Gulati's world for ever in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nugget Gulati has been missing for weeks and his dad Ravi Gulati has been going out of his mind.

The teen packed a bag and did a runner after finding out that Ravi killed his grandfather Ranveer Gulati!

When copper Jack Branning reveals to Ravi that Nugget has been sighted, he's flooded with relief and he heads to the Panesars' to tell them the good news.

After telling Suki and Nish Panesar of his hopes that Nugget can soon be found, Ravi gets suspicious about a shifty Suki's reaction.

Picking up that she knows more about Nugget's whereabouts than she's letting on, Ravi accuses Suki of keeping his son from him.

Fending off Ravi's furious words, Suki later confesses to husband Nish that she's been in contact with Nugget. Insisting that they bring Nugget home, Nish tells Suki to get in the car so they can collect him.

Seeing Suki and Nish leaving the Square, Ravi grabs Jack and tells him that they need to follow them. Ravi isn't far behind as Suki and Nish pull up and he storms out of the car to confront them.

But Ravi is in for a much bigger shock...

Nugget's long lost mum Priya Nandra-Hart walks into the flat where Nugget has been hiding!

Rocky Cotton's family lunch party is AWKARD for all involved! (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton is doing his best to hide his money problems from wife Kathy Cotton, but with the couple now forced to share a house with Sonia Fowler and her boyfriend Reiss Colwell, things are getting a bit strained.

Kathy and Rocky got kicked out of their home after Kathy's son Ian Beale returned to Walford with his partner Cindy Beale and son Peter Beale, as Kathy wanted nothing to do with the scheming CIndy.

When Kathy tells Rocky that they need to find their own place, he silently panics, knowing they're completely skint and can't afford a deposit.

Lying to Kathy that they'll have to delay for a bit as he hasn't been given his wages from the car lot by Jay Brown, Rocky comes up with a plan.

Figuring that if he sells a load more cars he'll make a tidy amount on commission, Rocky is hopeful that he can give Kathy the start to married life that she deserves.

Part two of his plan involves getting Kathy to put on the brakes for a bit and he asks Ian, Cindy and Peter for lunch, claiming to the sceptical Beales that Kathy wants to bury the hatchet.

The family soon work out that Rocky is just trying to get him and Kathy back into No.45 and, needless to say, it doesn't go down well with Cindy!

Keanu Taylor may not be an officer but is he a gentleman? (Image credit: BBC)

Keanu Taylor is doing his best to win over Sharon Watts and he arranges a romantic date for them in The Arches, pulling out all the stops to woo his former fiancee!

The mechanic is hoping that Sharon is up for a reconciliation for the sake of their son Albie, especially as Sharon's planning to take a job in Abu Dhabi and move there with their son.

After the surprise lunch date, Sharon is given food for thought and she wonders whether moving to Abu Dhabi is the best decision after all.

Has Keanu convinced her that they have a future?

Jay Brown's association with Nadine has got him into a LOT of trouble! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Jay Brown does his best to cover what he's really been up to after a shocked Ben Mitchell finds out he was arrested for possession of drugs.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.