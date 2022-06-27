EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell dead in prison?

Phil Mitchell's time is running out in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm — see our TV Guide for full listings). Could it be the end of the Walford hardman for good?

Phil Mitchell is in grave danger as his feud continues with fellow prisoner Craig, who warns Phil that his time is coming to an end.

DCI Keeble speaks to Phil and ruins his hopes of any backup, which leads to Phil asking Sharon Watts to come and visit him.

DCI Keeble has a word with Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

As reality sets in for Phil, he gives Sharon five letters for her and his family. Realising what's going on, Sharon begs him to take Keeble's deal, but Phil refuses.

At the prison, Craig and his men arrive for Phil. Is this officially the end of Phil? Or will he take Keeble's deal and save himself?

Avery Baker asks Mitch for a favour. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, Karen Taylor encourages Mitch Baker to give his estranged brother Avery a chance with the job. However, Mitch is convinced that Avery has an ulterior motive.

Avery arrives with a van of white goods and promises Mitch that it's genuine, convincing him to do the job.

After, Mitch discovers that it was actually a dodgy job and Avery had lied to him. This is the final straw for Mitch and he orders Avery to stay away from his family.

Later, Avery shows up to talk to Mitch but he suddenly collapses. What's wrong with him?

In the meantime, the opening night at Peggy’s gets underway...

Sharon Watts gives Linda Carter some advice. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Elsewhere, Sharon tells Linda Carter that she doesn't have to prove herself following the car accident that was fabricated by Janine Butcher to make it look like Linda was drunk driving.

Despite Sharon's words, Linda is determined to get back working behind the bar of The Vic again.

Mick Carter eventually agrees but warns Linda that it will just be her and Janine as he's going to visit Zsa Zsa with Shirley Carter.

How will the pair get on? Will Linda find out about Janine's wicked plan?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7pm.