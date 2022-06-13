EastEnders spoilers: Rainie Highway loses baby Roland!

Rainie Highway is devastated when Bernie Taylor takes her baby in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rainie Highway is all set for the social worker's visit to talk about putting the final details on the parental order that will officially make her and hubby Stuart Highway parents to Roland.

But things take a worrying turn when Stuart goes missing, leaving the social worker waiting. VI Highway and Callum Highway manage to track him down and usher him back to the house to talk about the parental order.

But it's all too much for Stuart, who snaps and tells the social worker she needs to leave. It's breaking point for Stuart, who spirals out of control, seriously worrying Rainie.

She's horrified when he takes Roland and hands him over to his biological mum Bernie Taylor. Stunned when he reveals that he doesn't want the baby, Bernie is seriously concerned.

Despite Rainie's desperate pleas, Bernie and mum Karen Taylor are so alarmed by Stuart's behaviour they insist on keeping Roland.

Linda Carter is out of hospital but can she make things right with Nancy Carter? (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter is due home from hospital following the shock car crash that left her badly injured. Her best friend Sharon Watts arrives to collect her and bring her home.

When Linda's daughter Nancy Carter is sent by Zack Hudson to the Mitchells' she's stunned to see her mum. It's clear that Zack has set her up to try and talk things through.

Zack's plan seems to be working as mother and daughter are able to have an honest heart-to-heart. But just when it seems they can finally get their relationship back on track, Nancy makes a discovery... She finds a bottle of vodka. Is Linda already back to her alcoholic ways?

Kat Slater gets a disturbing phone call. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater is on edge after a series of threatening calls to the cab office. After Shirley's vow to ruin the Mitchells following Sam Mitchell's fling with her granddaughter's boyfriend Zack Hudson, Kat is sure she's to blame.

It's soon clear, however, that someone else is behind the threats and things are a lot more sinister than a Carter vendetta.

Later, cabbies Harvey Monroe and Mitch Baker are talking on the phone when the line goes dead and Harvey is approached by two men... Are Mitch and Harvey in danger?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.