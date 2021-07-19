'EastEnders' spoilers: Ruby Fowler makes a big mistake!

Ruby Fowler is horrified when she realises what she's done.

Ruby Fowler forgets husband Martin Fowler's birthday in Friday's episode of EastEnders (at the later time of 9:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Martin Fowler gets the kids off to summer school but he's in a downbeat mood. It's his birthday but wife Ruby Fowler has forgotten!

After overhearing Jay Mitchell making a comment about her and then Kat Slater sticking her oar in, Ruby is left paranoid. It's only when Jean Slater wonders why Ruby's not planning a lovely dinner for Martin that she realises what she's done.

Will she be able to make things right?

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is hurt by Whitney Dean's comments. (Image credit: BBC)

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is feeling stressed out about her upcoming graduation party. Husband Keegan Butcher-Baker feels bad for his wife and offers her some money to get herself a new outfit. But Tiffany's insecurities are getting steadily worse and a comment on her social media page makes her feel really down.

To add to her woes, Whitney Dean makes a misplaced comment to Tiff that knocks her confidence, making her feel like she needs some more work done. Will it push her to do something stupid?

Kat Slater shares some worrying news. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater sees Billy Mitchell in the car lot and feeling bad about not giving him the cabbie job, she heads over to apologise. It's not long before she realises that Billy is sleeping in the car lot cabin and it worries her.

Kat calls Billy's ex Honey Mitchell, along with Phil Mitchell and Lola Pearce and tells them that Billy is homeless - but she has an idea...

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 9:00 pm and will air just after 9:00 pm for the duration of the Olympics. All of this week's episodes will be available to watch on iPlayer from Monday 26 July.