'EastEnders' spoilers: Sharon Watts plots a bombshell confession!

Sharon Watts plans to confess to trying to kill Ian Beale in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Sharon Watts has been in turmoil since Linda Carter's plea that she turn herself in for plotting to murder Ian Beale. Even though she backed out of trying to kill him, the guilt over her actions with accomplice Phil Mitchell have been eating her up.

Confiding in Phil, Sharon reveals that Linda and her mother-in-law Shirley Carter have been putting pressure on her to come clean to the police, in the hope that it will clear Shirley's sister Tina Carter's name.

Horrified that Sharon is putting herself in danger of getting banged up for plotting revenge for her son Dennis Rickman's death - let alone implicating him - Phil warns her not to do anything stupid. But later when he can't get hold of her, he worries about what she's done...

Tommy Moon asks Martin Fowler about his father. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Moon is desperate to get son Tommy Moon back onside, as he's fallen out with her over her refusal to help his new friend Scarlett. After telling his mum that foster kid Scarlett has a hearing coming up which could see her placed anywhere, he insists she do something.

With Kat still reluctant to take in the young girl, Tommy visits Martin Fowler and asks him where his dad Alfie Moon is. He thinks that if he can get in touch with his absent dad then he and Scarlett can move in with him.

Martin is alarmed by Tommy's request, realising that he still doesn't know that Alfie isn't his real dad – his birth dad is in fact his late uncle Michael Moon. Tommy is placated when Martin promises to speak to Kat but how long will it be before he discovers the shock truth about his dad?

Frankie Lewis steels herself to tell her sister the truth. (Image credit: BBC)

Frankie Lewis has been terrified of confessing to her sister Nancy Carter that she was behind the wheel for the hit-and-run that left Nancy badly injured.

But with dad Mick Carter encouraging Frankie to tell the truth she finally decides to come clean.

Will she manage to reveal that she's been keeping a terrible secret for a very long time? And if she does, will Nancy be able to forgive her and Zack for the shocking betrayal?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.