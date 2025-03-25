EastEnders spoilers: Sonia is reunited with her daughter Bex

Airs Wednesday 2 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.

EastEnders spoilers, Bex Fowler, Baby Julia
There's a family reunion when Sonia's travelling daughter Bex returns home for Martin's funeral on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

It's been over five years since Bex Fowler (played by Jasmine Armfield) left Albert Square to go travelling on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

But on today's episode of the BBC soap, Bex is back in Walford, ready to pay tribute to her dearly departed dad, Martin Fowler.

Bex's mum Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) and aunt Bianca (Patsy Palmer) are thrilled when she arrives at No.25 for a family reunion.

It's Bex's first chance to meet her new baby sister, Julia.

But when Bex asks her mum to accompany her to the undertakers ahead of Martin's funeral, an overcome Sonia can't bring herself to go...

EastEnders spoilers, Sonia Jackson, Bianca Jackson, Bex Fowler

Bex returns home for dad Martin's funeral on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there another reason that Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) has come back to Albert Square, besides the funeral of her uncle Martin?

At the cafe, Vicki's fella Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) urges her to ask half-sister Sharon (Letitia Dean) for some money.

However, after a chat with Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Vicki decides now is not the right time after hearing about Sharon's recent heartaches.

So instead, Vicki sets her sights on her money-bags family relative, Ian (Adam Woodyat).

But WHY does Vicki lie about her debt?

Will Ian agree to loan her some money?

EastEnders spoilers, Ross, Vicki Fowler

It looks like Vicki and her fella Ross have got some money troubles on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Peter Beale's (Thomas Law) romantic gesture has been a big flop after girlfriend, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), turned down his marriage proposal!

But are things about to go from bad to worse between the couple when they sit down for a crisis talk...

EastEnders spoilers, Lauren Branning, Peter Beale

Lauren has rejected Peter's marriage proposal on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer

