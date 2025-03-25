EastEnders spoilers: Sonia is reunited with her daughter Bex
Airs Wednesday 2 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
It's been over five years since Bex Fowler (played by Jasmine Armfield) left Albert Square to go travelling on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But on today's episode of the BBC soap, Bex is back in Walford, ready to pay tribute to her dearly departed dad, Martin Fowler.
Bex's mum Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) and aunt Bianca (Patsy Palmer) are thrilled when she arrives at No.25 for a family reunion.
It's Bex's first chance to meet her new baby sister, Julia.
But when Bex asks her mum to accompany her to the undertakers ahead of Martin's funeral, an overcome Sonia can't bring herself to go...
Is there another reason that Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) has come back to Albert Square, besides the funeral of her uncle Martin?
At the cafe, Vicki's fella Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) urges her to ask half-sister Sharon (Letitia Dean) for some money.
However, after a chat with Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Vicki decides now is not the right time after hearing about Sharon's recent heartaches.
So instead, Vicki sets her sights on her money-bags family relative, Ian (Adam Woodyat).
But WHY does Vicki lie about her debt?
Will Ian agree to loan her some money?
Peter Beale's (Thomas Law) romantic gesture has been a big flop after girlfriend, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), turned down his marriage proposal!
But are things about to go from bad to worse between the couple when they sit down for a crisis talk...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EastEnders spoilers: Vicki Fowler returns to Albert Square with a secret!
EastEnders spoilers: Phil admits his true feelings to ex-wife Sharon?