EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater collapses!

Stacey Slater is in danger following the attack by Jean in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater tries not to let mum Jean Slater worry about the injury she has that was caused after an altercation between the pair. But she's also hopeful that Jean's renewed interest in her welfare may mean she's on the road to recovery.

Jean has been home with Stacey after only spending a short while in hospital following her recent breakdown. Stacey may be trying to keep positive but when Kat realises that Stacey has ended up badly hurt due to Jean, she wonders whether Jean would be better off in hospital after all.

When Stacey later bumps into Kheerat Panesar it's clear she's not feeling too well and she admits what Jean did to her. All of a sudden, Stacey crumples to the ground and Kheerat is horrified!

Linda Carter makes plans for a Royal knees up! (Image credit: BBC)

Alcoholic Linda Carter is constantly on the verge of falling off the wagon and as she heads out to get wine, she's intercepted by Rainie Highway. Given a few words to make her think twice, Linda instead decides to put all her attention into planning the Jubilee celebrations.

Janine Butcher is less than impressed to see Linda in the Vic with a whiteboard but Mick is pleased and reveals he has a special surprise for the day.

Meanwhile, Karen exits the meeting halfway through, upset at the thought that her murdered daughter Chantelle Atkins won't be with her for the celebrations.

Mick Carter comforts Karen and they agree to honour their missing loved ones, including Mick's auntie Tina Carter.

Linda is on top of the world after the successful meeting and she wants to get her hand back in at the pub. But when Mick turns down her offer to expand the pub's business with her bribe money, she's left deflated.

Things seem to be looking up when Linda overhears Denise Fox and Kim Fox talking about needing an investor for the salon and her mind starts whirring.

Rainie Highway has been parenting baby Roland on her own. (Image credit: BBC)

Rainie Highway is unimpressed with Ben Mitchell for his apparent betrayal of her brother-in-law Callum Highway. But after having a go at him, it's clear Rainie has bigger things on her mind.

Hubby Stuart Highway is still struggling to bond with baby Roland and Rainie takes Stuart and Roland out for a picnic.

Roland's surrogate mum Bernie Taylor watches on, in a contemplative mood. Sonia Fowler sees her looking wistfully at the baby and she gives her a few words of advice.

Also, Callum Highway and Lola Pearce go for a drink to share their respective romantic woes.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.