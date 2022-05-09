EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater fears for mum Jean

Can Stacey Slater cope with caring for her mum Jean Slater?

Stacey Slater struggles to know what to do with Jean Slater in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater settles mum Jean Slater back in at home after taking her out of the hospital where she was being treated for her latest bipolar episode.

When Kat Slater and Eve Unwin find out what Stacey has done, they are alarmed, telling Stacey that home is not the best place for Jean right now.

Stacey, however, refuses to send her mum back to the hospital, insisting she can cope with caring for her. She invites Jean's former fiance Harvey Monroe over in a bid to get Jean to open up.

But after the terrifying events of Jean's breakdown, he's not sure he can deal with seeing her right now and he makes up an excuse not to visit.

Back home, Jean is refusing to eat and she's listless and unable to interact with the children. It dawns on Stacey that she has a huge challenge ahead if she wants to get Jean well again.



Linda Carter cuts a deal with Janine Butcher. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter is brooding following Janine Butcher's offer of £25,000 to leave the Square and Mick Carter forever. She tells Janine she'll take the money but she wants double what she offered!

Janine is pleased her scheme seems to have worked, but Linda leaves her feeling insecure about her own future with Mick.

To make sure Linda follows through with leaving, Janine comes up with a plan to get her the money she wants.

Linda's stunned when Janine confronts her and says she has the full amount. But she'll have to leave tomorrow!

Where has Janine got the money from?

Jay Mitchell is set up by Rocky Cotton and Mick Baker! (Image credit: BBC)

Frankie Lewis needs to get her photography portfolio together and Rocky Cotton reckons she should do a series of photos on the 'real East End'.

After taking pictures of Rocky standing in the car lot, however, Frankie's not happy with how they turned out.

Next up, is a shot of her dad, landlord Mick Carter, taken in the Queen Vic. Mitch Baker and Rocky think Jay Mitchell should offer to model for the shoot.

After Frankie leaves, they decide to play a prank and set Jay up for a fall!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.