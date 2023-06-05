EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater gets a SHOCKING offer

Stacey Slater is taken aback when Theo Hawthorne helps out.

Stacey Slater gets an unexpected gift from Theo Hawthorne in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater feels weary when she has to tell pregnant daughter Lily Slater that she can't have the flashy new trainers that she's after.

With money still very tight for Stacey, there's no way that she can afford to give Lily brand name goods.

After upsetting Lily, she then gets into the bad books with Freddie Slater when she makes an insensitive comment after he says he wants to get into Uni.

Teacher Theo Hawthorne manages to smooth things over between the pair after talking to his former pupil. But he takes his mission to do a good deed for Stacey too far when he gives Lily the trainers that she wanted.

The schoolgirl is absolutely over the moon when he reveals he has a mate who owns a sports shop and agreed to sort him out.

Stacey is fuming that Theo has gone against her over Lily. She insists that Lily can't keep the expensive shoes as it would be unfair on the other kids.

Theo, however, doesn't listen and he later gives them to Lily anyway.

Has he made a huge mistake?

Suki Panesar accuses Eve Unwin of grassing up Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is horrified after husband Nish Panesar is charged with ABH following her shock fall down the stairs. Ravi Gulati is sure that Suki ratted on his dad and he is fuming!

It's clear that Suki wasn't to blame, as she then accuses Eve Unwin of getting Nish banged up.

Suki has bigger problems to tackle, however, when her son Vinny Panesar storms in, armed with the knowledge that she had a suitcase packed to leave before the accident.

Without the real truth to go on, he accuses her of plotting with Eve to get rid of his dad so she can leave him for another man!

Will Vinny find out that Eve is Suki's secret lover?

Kathy Beale starts her wedding planning. (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Beale has had a few ups and downs in her relationship with Rocky Cotton, not least finding out that he had a wife he 'forgot' to tell her about before he proposed!

With things now out in the open about Rocky's very estranged ex Jo Cotton and the divorce proceedings in hand, Kathy finally feels she can get down to the serious business of planning their nuptials.

She's already had her eye on a great dress, so her outfit is in hand, but there's a few wrinkles to iron out over their guest list.

Kathy makes an announcement about who she wants at her wedding.

Son Ben Mitchell is sure to be on the list but will she try to contact absent son Ian Beale as well?

Elaine Peacock confesses to daughter Linda Carter about her mistake. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Elaine Peacock realises she needs to make things up with stepdaughter-to-be Gina Knight after making an embarrassing mistake matchmaking!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.