EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater shuts down DANGEROUS Denise!

Stacey Slater fears Denise Fox is about to destroy them all in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater prepares for her granddaughter baby Charli Branning Slater's guardianship hearing, feeling fairly confident that everything will be sorted out in the family's favour.

With Charli's teen parents Lily Slater and Ricky Branning feeling nervous, Stacey doesn't want anything to go wrong.

But then there's Ricky's troubled and strung out step mum Denise Fox...

Denise is losing it over the women of Walford's killer secret, with Keanu Taylor's body buried beneath the floor of the cafe alongside Denise's dropped necklace.

When she finds out that Nish Panesar had a run in with Jack Branning she's rattled and desperately questions Stacey as they go into the courtroom. Frustrated, Stacey tries to shut her up, telling her that Nish and Jack clashed over Nish's wife Suki Panesar.

Unable to deal with more stress, Denise rushes off just as they're about to go into the hearing. When Chelsea Fox finds her terrified mum at home, she begs her to go to the doctor.

Jack has had it with his wife's erratic behaviour and after the hearing he goes to the Slaters for a party. Concerned that Denise is about to land all of them in trouble, Stacey asks Jack how Denise is doing.

At home, Amy Branning does her best to soothe her step mum as she cries out in her sleep.

Jack isn't there...

Alfie Moon bravely makes a confession to his best friends. (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon feels humiliated after wetting himself in the Queen Vic. His treatment for prostate cancer meant he had an accident before he could get to the toilet.

Feeling for her friend, Linda Carter encourages Alfie to open up to Billy Mitchell and Ian Beale about what he's going through. She insists that Alfie needs to let the people that love him give him some support, as dealing with cancer is tough enough without trying to go it alone.

Struggling to put his troubles into words, Alfie finally manages to tell them. They are shocked but all make it clear to a grateful Alfie that they will be there for him all the way.

Denzel Danes' is angry about bully Logan's latest stunt. (Image credit: BBC)

Denzel Danes is left humiliated after being bullied by Logan and his gang outside McKlunky's. After Yolande Trueman tried to step in, she tripped over and was filmed by the laughing boys.

With the video up online, it clearly shows that Denzel wasn't able to protect Yolande and he feels mortified and angry. When Nugget Gulati teases him about the incident, Denzel loses it and lashes out.

Nugget's mum Priya Nandra-Hart splits them up and tells Nugget's dad Ravi Gulati about their scuffle. Realising the boys need a bit of focus, Ravi invites them to the Boxing Den to find a healthy way to challenge their emotions.

Jean Slater puts Dean Wicks in his place. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Jean Slater makes it clear to Dean Wicks she's looking out for his daughter Jade Green for her mum Shabnam Masood's sake and she wants nothing to to do with him.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.