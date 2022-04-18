EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater terror as Jean goes missing!

Stacey Slater is scared for her mum's life when Jean Slater goes missing in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Stacey Slater is hoping that she can get mum Jean Slater back on track now that Jean's moved back into the family home.

With her fiance Harvey Monroe realising that Jean has gone too far - and insisting on pushing the wedding back - Jean took her bags to the Slaters in a fit of anger.

But it's soon clear that things are about to get a lot worse for the Slaters when Billy Mitchell tells Stacey that he saw Jean out an about in her wedding dress, claiming that she's getting married today!

Terrified that her mum is about to come to harm, Stacey enlists the help of her ex Martin Fowler and they confront Harvey, hoping to find out where Jean could have gone.

Jean Slater wanders around Southend in her full wedding dress and bridal make up! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Jean is in Southend dressed in her wedding dress and she's loving it as she wanders along and is showered with compliments by passersby.

She heads to the funfair to enjoy the rides, not knowing that Stacey and Martin on on her tail.

The pair turn up to find Jean and they are horrified when they see her walking towards the ocean. A desperate Stacey runs after her mum and tries to get her away from the water, without alarming her.

It suddenly gets through to Jean that what she's doing isn't in any way sensible and with a shock it dawns on her that she is indeed going through a manic phase.

As the reality sinks in, it sends Jean over the edge and she resists Stacey's efforts to get to her. Can Stacey pull Jean back from the brink?

Harvey Monroe realises the terrible truth after the wedding cake arrives. (Image credit: BBC)

Back in Albert Square, Harvey Monroe's head is all over the place after the recent upsets with Jean. He confides in Rocky Cotton about what's been going on and there's a revelation for him, too.

He can see that Jean is in fact, having an episode and has been the whole time they've been together... It's gutting for Harvey to realise that she may never have loved him at all. When a massive wedding cake arrives, Harvey breaks down...

Also, Kat Slater is gobsmacked when Callum Highway has to bring Lily Slater home after she's caught shoplifting.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.