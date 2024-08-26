EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater TERROR over revelation!

Stacey Slater is forced to flee baby Charli's party in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater is in a right two-and-eight following the dramatic events at Dean Wicks' trial!

The devious rapist has been framed by the six women involved in Keanu Taylor's death last Christmas. Now Dean's fighting to prove his innocence after they lied to pin the murder on him.

The shocking event that saw star witness alcoholic Linda Carter do a runner left The Six reeling and now they are barely holding it together.

Determined to find Linda and bring her back to the court, Johnny Carter and Phi Mitchell join forces to track her down.

https://www.whattowatch.com/features/who-dies-at-christmas-in-eastenders-everything-you-need-to-know (Image credit: BBC)

When things fell apart in court, Stacey had to pull herself together for her daughter Lily Slater. Teen mum Lily is desperate to put on a good bash for her baby Charli's first birthday and needs Stacey to help.

Preoccupied by everything that's been going on, Stacey is devastated when she burns Charli's birthday cake, upsetting Lily.

Meanwhile, Eve Unwin has no idea what her fiancee Suki Panesar has got herself involved in and she rails her at her for deciding to skip Charli's party.

The Slaters gather for a karaoke bash but Stacey makes a shocking discovery that forces her to slip away from the celebrations...

Denise Fox was hospitalised when she had a psychotic episode. (Image credit: BBC)

Over at the Fox house, Kim Fox is worried about sister Denise Fox. On the alert for any hint that Denise is taking a turn for the worse similar to her psychotic break earlier in the year, she tries to lighten the mood.

On edge over the events at the trial, Denise snaps at Kim when she brings it up.

Denise is distracted by daughter Chelsea Fox when she finds her upset and she comforts her.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.