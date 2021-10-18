'EastEnders' spoilers: Stacey Slater's freedom is in danger!

Stacey Slater's freedom is on the line in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:35 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater is fuming when Kheerat Panesar confronts her and accuses her of stealing his dead brother Jags Panesar's watch from their house.

The accusation could cause big trouble for Stacey as she's on probation, and she hides her concern when her probation officer turns up to check on her.

Things seem to be going well with the probation officer, even though Jean Slater is in a fluster. But all hell breaks loose when Suki Panesar storms in and accuses Stacey of stealing the watch.

As if Stacey's day couldn't get any worse, Suki then gives the Slaters an eviction notice!

Could all the kerfuffle mean Stacey could end up back in prison?

Kim Fox breaks some devastating news to her daughter. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox has given up all hope of ever finding her husband Vincent Hubbard. Ever since the entertainer using Vincent's identity turned up in the Square she's been desperate to uncover the truth about her missing husband.

But with luck against her she realises that there's nothing more to be done and she steels herself to break the news to their daughter Pearl that her daddy won't ever be coming home.

The pain of telling Pearl becomes too much for Kim, who heartbreakingly sobs on her sister Denise Fox.

What has Zack Hudson been up to? (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson has been playing the ladies' man and it comes back to bite him! His sister Sharon Watts is approached by an angry man, Neil, who reveals that Zack broke his daughter's heart!

Sharon does her best to cover for Zack but she's privately concerned by what he's been up to. She asks him if all this playing around is because he had his own heart broken by Nancy Carter.

Later, Zack is confronted by a still fuming Neil, who is looking for him and to avoid a nasty confrontation he lies and says that he's Martin!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:00 pm.