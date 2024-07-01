EastEnders spoilers: Stevie Mitchell makes a shock exit from Walford?

Stevie Mitchell has an exit plan in Thursday's first episode of EastEnders (8:15 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

After revealing the devastating story about Val's death, Stevie begs his sons Billy Mitchell and Teddy Mitchell to hear him out and apologises for everything he's done as he reveals his intention to leave Walford. After a confrontation with Phil Mitchell, Stevie asks Big Mo to do him a favour.

Phil is furious to find out his car has been stolen and calls the police, while Stevie asks Billy if he can say goodbye to his grandchildren. Is this the last we've seen of Stevie?

Sonia Fowler catches Reiss Colwell in the midst of his money-making scheme. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Reiss Colwell is stressed as he looks at an £18,000 bill for Debbie’s care fees. In a bid to generate some extra cash, he secretly rents out the spare room of Sonia Fowler's house without telling her, but she catches him and is horrified. Reiss opens up about his money woes and Sonia reasons they’ll find a way but will not be getting a lodger.

However, Sharon Watts comes to the rescue when she offers Reiss some work chasing her outstanding invoices.

Ian Beale is hiding a secret. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Elsewhere, Peter Beale tries to to talk to his brother Bobby Beale about his birthday, but he’s in no mood to celebrate. Peter's attention is diverted when his dad Ian Beale acts suspiciously about Bobby's birthday and lies about where he will be the next day. Peter and his mum Cindy Beale join forces to try and find out what he's hiding and he tells them he’s thinking of running for the council again. What is Ian really up to?

Tommy Moon shares how hurt he feels about Phil Mitchell disregarding him. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, Howie Danes takes Denzel Danes to the GP to talk about steroid withdrawal. Also, Kat Slater and Alfie Moon are upset when Tommy Moon reveals how hurt he is that his former stepdad Phil doesn't seem interested in him anymore.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 8:45 pm.