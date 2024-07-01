EastEnders spoilers: Stevie Mitchell makes a shock exit from Walford?
Airs at 8:15 pm on Thursday 11 July 2024 on BBC One.
Stevie Mitchell has an exit plan in Thursday's first episode of EastEnders (8:15 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).
After revealing the devastating story about Val's death, Stevie begs his sons Billy Mitchell and Teddy Mitchell to hear him out and apologises for everything he's done as he reveals his intention to leave Walford. After a confrontation with Phil Mitchell, Stevie asks Big Mo to do him a favour.
Phil is furious to find out his car has been stolen and calls the police, while Stevie asks Billy if he can say goodbye to his grandchildren. Is this the last we've seen of Stevie?
Reiss Colwell is stressed as he looks at an £18,000 bill for Debbie’s care fees. In a bid to generate some extra cash, he secretly rents out the spare room of Sonia Fowler's house without telling her, but she catches him and is horrified. Reiss opens up about his money woes and Sonia reasons they’ll find a way but will not be getting a lodger.
However, Sharon Watts comes to the rescue when she offers Reiss some work chasing her outstanding invoices.
Elsewhere, Peter Beale tries to to talk to his brother Bobby Beale about his birthday, but he’s in no mood to celebrate. Peter's attention is diverted when his dad Ian Beale acts suspiciously about Bobby's birthday and lies about where he will be the next day. Peter and his mum Cindy Beale join forces to try and find out what he's hiding and he tells them he’s thinking of running for the council again. What is Ian really up to?
Meanwhile, Howie Danes takes Denzel Danes to the GP to talk about steroid withdrawal. Also, Kat Slater and Alfie Moon are upset when Tommy Moon reveals how hurt he is that his former stepdad Phil doesn't seem interested in him anymore.
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 8:45 pm.
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.