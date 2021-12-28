'EastEnders' spoilers: Suki Panesar's secret is out!

Suki Panesar's night of passion with Peter Beale is uncovered in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Suki Panesar enjoyed her night of no strings fun with Peter Beale but the morning after she's over it. She was only using him to make herself feel better and prove a point!

When Peter pops round the morning after, she's less than impressed, but he insists he's left his watch in her bedroom.

Suki lets him in to find the watch but then the door goes...

Is Suki's saucy secret about to come out?



Suki Panesar and Ash Panesar's relationship has been tricky lately. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, Suki finds herself in yet another tit-for-tat row with daughter Ash Panesar and she explodes and lashes out. Callum Highway is nearby and he is horrified and threatens to report her.

Suki tries to apologise but Ash isn't about to get drawn back into her mum's games in the way she usually is, and she gives her mum a chance to prove her wrong.

The whole incident leaves a nasty taste in the mouth for Ash's brothers Kheerat Panesar and Vinny Panesar.

Could Suki find herself out in the cold with her whole family?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.