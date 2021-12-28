'EastEnders' spoilers: Suki Panesar's secret is out!
By Rachel Lucas published
Airs at 8:00 pm on Friday 7 January 2022 on BBC1.
Suki Panesar's night of passion with Peter Beale is uncovered in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)
Suki Panesar enjoyed her night of no strings fun with Peter Beale but the morning after she's over it. She was only using him to make herself feel better and prove a point!
When Peter pops round the morning after, she's less than impressed, but he insists he's left his watch in her bedroom.
Suki lets him in to find the watch but then the door goes...
Is Suki's saucy secret about to come out?
Later, Suki finds herself in yet another tit-for-tat row with daughter Ash Panesar and she explodes and lashes out. Callum Highway is nearby and he is horrified and threatens to report her.
Suki tries to apologise but Ash isn't about to get drawn back into her mum's games in the way she usually is, and she gives her mum a chance to prove her wrong.
The whole incident leaves a nasty taste in the mouth for Ash's brothers Kheerat Panesar and Vinny Panesar.
Could Suki find herself out in the cold with her whole family?
EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.
- Mick Carter - Danny Dyer
- Phil Mitchell - Steve McFadden
- Ben Mitchell - Max Bowden
- Honey Mitchell - Emma Barton
- Billy Mitchell - Perry Fenwick
- Jay Brown - Jamie Borthwick
- Lola Pearce - Danielle Harold
- Shirley Carter - Linda Henry
- Nancy Carter - Maddy Hill
- Sharon Watts - Letitia Dean
- Zack Hudson - James Farrar
- Martin Fowler - James Bye
- Stacey Slater - Lacey Turner
- Jean Slater - Gillian Wright
- Kat Slater - Jessie Wallace
- Ash Panesar - Gurlaine Kaur Garcha
- Suki Panesar - Balvinder Sopal
- Vinny Panesar - Shiv Jalota
- Kheerat Panesar - Jaz Deol
- Iqra Ahmed - Priya Davdra
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.