EastEnders spoilers: Surprise! Keanu Taylor is STUNNED by Sharon's big news

Keanu Taylor is in for a surprise from fiancee Sharon Watts in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keanu Taylor has been doing his best to pull his weight with fiancee Sharon Watts and their young son Albie.

After dabbling in the criminal underworld in an attempt to make cash, he's promised his beloved his now strictly on the straight and narrow!

Determined to help Keanu make something of his life, Sharon has a huge surprise for him...

He's gobsmacked when she excitedly reveals that she's bought the Arches from Ben Mitchell and he's going to be running it!

Sharon's big reveal in the Vic goes down like a lead balloon, however, as Keanu's pride is hurt. Matters aren't helped by Phil Mitchell, who can't resist getting a few digs in.

Making a swift exit, Keanu leaves things hanging with Sharon but he later confesses he feels humiliated that Sharon is having to support him.

A no-nonsense Sharon makes it quite clear that Keanu needs to leave his pride at the door, as she's giving him a great opportunity and he should embrace it.

Will Keanu shake on the deal?

George Knight waits for an answer from Elaine Peacock! (Image credit: BBC)

George Knight feels awkward after his very public proposal to Elaine Peacock was met with an awkward silence!

Elaine is unsure over what to do and matters aren't helped by daughter Linda Carter, who thinks George is up to no good.

It's clear that George's intentions towards Elaine are from the heart, however, after he opens up to Phil Mitchell.

When Phil advises him to fight for what he wants, George tells Elaine they need to have an honest conversation about their future.

While Elaine decides whether to marry George, Linda continues to play detective to find out if George is playing Elaine in a bid to take the pub and her money.

After making a worrying discovery about his bar in Marbella she confronts him with the truth.

Is George playing games with Elaine?

Suki Panesar makes plans with Eve Unwin. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin's affair took a long time to take off but the pair fell head over heels in love, and the heart wants what the heart wants!

The major fly in the ointment is Suki's dangerous criminal husband Nish Panesar, who so far hasn't put two and two together about Suki and Eve's 'friendship'.

With Suki insisting their affair is kept secret, Eve has been on a mission to get Nish banged up in prison again so that she and Suki are free to be together.

After overhearing him arranging a dodgy deal, she convinces Suki to report him to the police so they can arrange a sting.

The couple plan their escape together from the Square. Although Suki desperately wants a new life with Eve, she is saddened to be leaving behind everything she knows, particularly her son Vinny Panesar.

Ben Mitchell tries to bond with daughter Lexi Pearce. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell vows to focus on his grieving daughter Lexi Pearce following the tragic death of her mum Lola Pearce from a brain tumour but he's at a loss over how to get her to open up.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.