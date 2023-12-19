EastEnders spoilers: The Six Walford Women keep a DEADLY secret!

The Six gather over a body, but who is the victim?

The Six Walford women at the centre of the murder mystery make a decision after the horrifying Christmas events in Tuesday's Boxing Day episode of EastEnders (8:25 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

The Six women of Walford are stunned over the shocking events of Christmas Day.

After gathering in the Queen Vic on the day of Sharon Watts' wedding to Keanu Taylor, they were all nursing their own torments.

In one way or another they have all been betrayed or terrified by men in their lives. From the dangerous, cheating or lying husbands of Suki Panesar, Denise Fox and Kathy Cotton, to Stacey Slater and Linda Carter's sinister attackers Theo Hawthorne and Dean Wicks.

The amber cufflinks that are on the victim have been seen on many of Walford's men. (Image credit: BBC)

The fated wearer of the amber cufflinks, who was partially seen in the February flashback, is now finally revealed but WHO is the victim and WHO is the culprit?

Someone has blood on their hands but will The Six try to cover it up or will someone be walking out of Walford for good in handcuffs?

Elaine Peacock and George Knight have missed the drama unfolding at the Queen Vic (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock has NO idea of the drama unfolding in her pub. At the Beales' for Christmas lunch with the family, she was delighted by husband George Knight when he revealed he'd booked them a surprise romantic night in a hotel.

After ex-wife Cindy Beale found out he was on his own on Christmas morning, she secretly popped out of the house to invite him round for a drink. When the pair started to reminisce, it was clear Elaine was jealous.

Wanting to make amends and cover up his guilt, he thought on his feet to land her with the hotel surprise, then had to quickly go online to book somewhere!

Elaine wants to pop home to get some overnight things, but George insists it's not necessary, unwittingly avoiding them discovering the body in The Vic...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.