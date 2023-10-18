EastEnders Christmas victim CONFIRMED as cast spotted filming wedding scenes?

EastEnders stars were filming wedding scenes which hinted at the Christmas victim.

EastEnders may have teased the Christmas murder victim after the cast were spotted filming Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) wedding.

The soap has been gearing up for their highly-anticipated Christmas episode after a special flash-forward revealed back in February that someone will be murdered this Christmas.

In a surprise twist, the episode flashed forward to Christmas 2023 where six Walford women — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale were all seen standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.

It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.

Meanwhile, Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands, Denise was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a split lip, Kathy had a ripped dress sleeve and a mystery male was seen lying dead on the floor of the pub.

The Walford women stood over a dead man at the Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

There were some clues scattered around the flashforward scene to give us hints as to who has been killed, particularly a pair of amber cufflinks the deceased male was wearing.

Since then, fans have been busy trying to work out the identity of the mystery body with the numerous clues given — but with filming underway, we only have two months left to wait for the all-important discovery.

After Max Bowden revealed they were filming Christmas episodes in a mystery night shoot, the cast has since been spotted on location as Sharon and Keanu seemingly

prepare to tie the knot in a church wedding.

Letitia Dean, Danny Walters, Kellie Bright (Linda Carter), Diane Parish (Denise Fox), Zaraah Abrahams (Chelsea Fox) and Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Beale) were all seen filming outside a church in pictures obtained by The Sun.

In character as Sharon, Letitia was spotted wearing the same wedding dress that was seen in the flashforward and Danny, who plays Keanu, was pictured in a suit, teasing that he is Sharon's groom.

Keanu Taylor has been scamming his on and off lover Sharon Watts. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans previously suggested that Keanu could end up being the Christmas corpse after he hatched a revenge plan to seduce Sharon and get custody of their son Albie. Is it possible he could be the dead man on the floor of the pub?

Kellie was also seen wearing Linda's pink dress used in the flashforward and Gillian had on her purple dress that she wears in the same episode.

Diane donned her iconic green attire that her character Denise is also wearing in the flashforward as she joked with her co-star Zaraah, who plays her on-screen daughter Chelsea Fox.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.