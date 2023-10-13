EastEnders fans work out Christmas KILLER after SINISTER revenge plot

EastEnders fans believe they know who the Christmas killer could be.

EastEnders fans believe that Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is the Christmas killer after her lover Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) hatched an unthinkable revenge plan during last night's episode (Thursday, October 12).

Sharon and Keanu's relationship has had dramatic highs and lows ever since their reunion, but the pair have now hit another roadblock when it comes to their young son Albie.

Keanu was left devastated when Sharon betrayed him over his daughter Peggy Mitchell after she let Lisa Fowler escape back to Portugal with Peggy without telling him.

Now, the mechanic is determined to not lose another child and do everything he can to be a part of Albie's life.

But after he took Albie without informing Sharon, she arranged a meeting with a third-party mediator to talk about Albie's childcare going forward and dropped the bombshell that she was planning to take Albie away with her to Abu Dhabi for a year.

Keanu Taylor tried to make amends with his ex-fiancé Sharon Watts. (Image credit: BBC)

Despite Sharon saying that she would pay for Keanu flights to see Albie, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) was outraged and came up with a plan to destroy Sharon so that her son could get his hands on Albie.

Last night, Keanu was reluctant to go along with his mum's scheme which was to marry Sharon as a way to get custody of Albie and steal her money.

He was adamant that he was going to talk to Sharon to clear the air, but their discussion ended with Keanu having another outburst.

Keanu decided to open up about his troubles to Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and feared that he would end up in prison if Sharon took his son away.

Later on, a desperate Keanu returned home and agreed to go along with Karen's revenge plan by seducing Sharon to get his name on Albie's birth certificate.

Keanu seduced Sharon as part of his revenge plan. (Image credit: BBC)

He soon put his plan into action and confessed to Sharon that he was still in love with her and wanted to get back together. A besotted Sharon was clearly tempted by his words as the pair embraced in the Boxing Den office.

EastEnders revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special flashforward episode which saw six Walford women — Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.

The episode flashed forward to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic and it was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.

Now, fans believe that Keanu will be the dead body at Christmas after Sharon kills him once she exposes his evil plan to marry her for Albie...

#EastEnders So is Keanu the body at Christmas? Because Sharon susses him out and takes revenge?October 12, 2023 See more

Wasn't expecting the #Sheanu sl to go down this road! Feel like Keanu is more of a contender for the body at Xmas if Sharon finds out he's only marrying her to take Albie away from her. #EastEnders https://t.co/XkFnhryXsmOctober 12, 2023 See more

Catching up on this week’s EastEnders and gosh Keanu is so entitled and annoying + he has no accountability whatsoever. Also, Karen is annoying too. How can she advise him to marry her and take all her money? Maybe Keanu is the one who dies in the pub this Christmas? #EastEndersOctober 12, 2023 See more

Karen telling Keanu to marry Sharon to get everything off Sharon 😳 that’s why Sharon is wearing a wedding dress on Christmas Day #EastEndersOctober 12, 2023 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.