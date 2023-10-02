EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor KIDNAPS Albie!

Keanu Taylor takes his son Albie out of the Square.

Keanu Taylor terrifies Sharon Watts when he disappears with their son Albie in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keanu Taylor has been simmering with anger ever since he realised Sharon Watts was out on a business 'date' with boxing promoter Dorian!

Sharon left their son Albie with Keanu while she went out for drinks and when Keanu sees Dorian giving her flowers - and a kiss - he's not happy!

In petty revenge, Keanu takes Albie out for the day without telling Sharon where they've gone. When Sharon finds out that Keanu has disappeared with Albie, she is horrified!

Stalking round to the Taylors, she confronts Keanu's defiant mum Karen Taylor and kicks up a fuss, threatening to call the police unless Keanu returns home soon with her son.

Before Sharon can whip out her phone to dial 999, Keanu turns up with Albie. Full of relief but fuming with Keanu for playing games, Sharon demands to know where he's been.

Has Keanu just set himself up for a whole heap of trouble?

Jay Brown is hiding a dark secret from Callum Highway and Ben Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Callum Highway and Ben Mitchell are pleased that Jay Brown has spent the night at home for once. Since his wife Lola Pearce's death from a brain tumour, he's been disappearing late at night and not returning until the morning.

After Callum found out that he was staying with escort Nadine, he confronted Jay, who revealed he was only going to her place to sleep.

With things seemingly back on track, Jay's stepdaughter Lexi Pearce excitedly arranges a night in with all her dads and a pizza and a movie.

Although he's putting on a brave face for Lexi's sake, Jay is feeling even more desperate than ever and he he's soon heading over to Nadine's.

He's intercepted by Callum, who is not buying his excuses about why he's there. Trying to fob off Callum as quick as possible, Jay drops the bag of ketamine that he scored from Nadine.

When Callum realises that Jay is on drugs, he's appalled. Jay begs him not to tell Ben but Callum insists he needs to know the truth.

A desperate Ravi Gulati has news about missing son Nugget Gulati. (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi Gulati is in a desperate way following the disappearance of his son Nugget Gulati. After finding out the truth about killer Ravi's deadly secret, Nugget packed a bag and did a runner.

Returning from another night searching for his son, Ravi is relieved to finally recieve a text from him telling him that he's safe.

Grasping at straws, Ravi hotfoots it to the police to say he's had a text and pushes them to try and track Nugget's location.

Unconvinced that the text really is from Nugget, as it's from an anonymous phone, the police tell a devastated Ravi that it could be a hoax and there's nothing they can do...

Harvey Monroe is on to a lying Rocky Cotton! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Harvey Monroe clocks Rocky Cotton paying yet another visit to the bookies and hes' worried that his gambling habit is taking hold again. Trying to laugh it off, Rocky insists he's just having a bit of fun but he later heads back to the betting shop to place a £100 bet.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.