EastEnders spoilers: Vi Highway puts Stuart in danger!

Vi Highway's actions threaten to push grandson Stuart Highway over the edge in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Vi Highway really feels for granddaughter-in-law Rainie Highway when she confesses to her that looking after baby Roland is a real struggle.

Knowing how difficult it must be for Rainie to manage on her own, Vi encourages her grandson Stuart Highway to step up as a dad.

Stuart hides is fear as Vi hands him the packet of prescription painkillers. Terrified he'll fall off the wagon and become an addict again, he sets off for a meeting at his addition support group.

When he arrives at the place where the meeting is usually held, however, he discovers that the group has been moved.

Is Stuart at a dangerous point?

Shirley Carter wants to talk to Jean Slater about her state of mind. (Image credit: BBC)

Shirley Carter is now seriously worried about her friend Jean Slater after Jean's very odd behaviour while they were shopping for her wedding dress.

Shirley finds Jean's daughter Stacey Slater and tells her that they really need to do something to get Jean to see someone about her meds.

Knowing that Jean won't see her, Stacey uses her daughter Lily Slater to trick Jean and gain access to her fiance Harvey Monroe's flat.

Jean is furious to be confronted by Stacey and Shirley and she won't listen when they beg her to get help.

In fact, she goes as far as ordering them out of the flat. Stacey knows it's time to take drastic action...

Jack Branning is concerned after Sam Mitchell's latest stunt. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Branning is infuriated with ex Sam Mitchell who is still in Albert Square despite no one wanting her there!

With their son Ricky already feeling hurt and confused by his absent mum's unexpected appearance, Jack doesn't want to make things worse for him.

But Sam is determined to get her own way and she goes to extreme lengths to make sure her plan comes to fruition.

What has Sam done now?



EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.