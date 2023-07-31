EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson in shock SPLIT?
Airs at 7:30pm on Thursday 10 August 2023 on BBC One.
It could be the end of the road for EastEnders' couple Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson in Thursday's episode (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The pair are at odds over whether to try for another baby. While Zack is keen for them to conceive naturally, Whitney doesn't want to go through another pregnancy after the heartbreaking loss of their baby daughter, Peach.
With their relationship on rocky ground, it looks as if Walford's lovebirds may be heading for Splitsville. Can they find a way to resolve their differences before it's too late?
Knowing what a good team they make, Chelsea Fox urges Whitney to keep talking to Zack about their opposing views so they don't risk losing each other.
Whit takes her best friend's advice and goes to speak to Zack, but it's clear he thinks they can't get past their differing opinions.
Heartbroken by Zack's rejection, Whitney ends up breaking down on Sharon Watts, who offers her a shoulder to cry on.
Seeing Whitney in such distress is upsetting for Sharon and she confronts her brother about his behaviour.
Will her wise words make Zack realise he's risking losing the woman he loves?
Also, it's a big day for Ben Mitchell as he attends an assessment in the first major step to dealing with his troubles.
Ben's life has been spiralling out of control in recent months and his wellbeing is at an all time low. As well as trying to deal with the trauma surrounding his rape ordeal, Ben is consumed by grief over the tragic loss of his friend, Lola Pearce-Brown.
Lola passed away in May after a heroic battle against brain cancer and Ben has been struggling with the responsibility of caring for their daughter, Lexi.
Unable to express his emotions to his loved ones, Ben has been punishing himself by over-exercising and purging on food.
After initially confiding in Kat Slater, Ben has found the courage to take his first steps on the road to recovery.
With Kat by his side for support, Ben attends his assessment. Being in a safe space allows Ben to finally start opening up about the mental anguish he's been experiencing.
The session is a significant step forward for Phil's son, who has previously rejected all offers of help from his family and friends.
Is this the start of a brighter future for Ben?
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.