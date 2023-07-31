EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson in shock SPLIT?

It could be the end of the road for EastEnders' couple Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson in Thursday's episode (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The pair are at odds over whether to try for another baby. While Zack is keen for them to conceive naturally, Whitney doesn't want to go through another pregnancy after the heartbreaking loss of their baby daughter, Peach.

With their relationship on rocky ground, it looks as if Walford's lovebirds may be heading for Splitsville. Can they find a way to resolve their differences before it's too late?

Chelsea Fox tries to comfort distressed Whitney Dean. (Image credit: BBC)

Knowing what a good team they make, Chelsea Fox urges Whitney to keep talking to Zack about their opposing views so they don't risk losing each other.

Whit takes her best friend's advice and goes to speak to Zack, but it's clear he thinks they can't get past their differing opinions.

Heartbroken by Zack's rejection, Whitney ends up breaking down on Sharon Watts, who offers her a shoulder to cry on.

Seeing Whitney in such distress is upsetting for Sharon and she confronts her brother about his behaviour.

Will her wise words make Zack realise he's risking losing the woman he loves?

Sharon Watts gives Whitney Dean a shoulder to cry on. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, it's a big day for Ben Mitchell as he attends an assessment in the first major step to dealing with his troubles.

Ben's life has been spiralling out of control in recent months and his wellbeing is at an all time low. As well as trying to deal with the trauma surrounding his rape ordeal, Ben is consumed by grief over the tragic loss of his friend, Lola Pearce-Brown.

Lola passed away in May after a heroic battle against brain cancer and Ben has been struggling with the responsibility of caring for their daughter, Lexi.

Unable to express his emotions to his loved ones, Ben has been punishing himself by over-exercising and purging on food.

After initially confiding in Kat Slater, Ben has found the courage to take his first steps on the road to recovery.

Ben Mitchell finds the courage to open up about his trauma. (Image credit: BBC)

With Kat by his side for support, Ben attends his assessment. Being in a safe space allows Ben to finally start opening up about the mental anguish he's been experiencing.

The session is a significant step forward for Phil's son, who has previously rejected all offers of help from his family and friends.

Is this the start of a brighter future for Ben?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.