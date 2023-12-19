EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean HEARTBREAK over Zack!

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson took in foster child Ashton over Christmas.

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson are at odds over foster child Ashton in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson have been excited about becoming foster parents, ever since they were told that they'd been put on the list.

After finally getting to meet their first foster child, Ashton, they were over the moon about spending Christmas with him.

The couple decided to become foster parents after Whitney sadly lost their baby, Peach. It was the second time that she'd lost a baby and she told Zack that she wasn't willing to put her body through such a torment again.

A heartbroken Zack was desperate to become a dad after his own tricky upbringing, but he eventually was won over to Whitney's idea of fostering and they put their application in.

Zack Hudson and Whitney Dean agreed to foster after their tragic loss. (Image credit: BBC)

The little boy, Ashton, is clearly quite vulnerable and he wakes Whitney up in the night with his crying.

After being triggered by noises outside, he's upset and Whitney does her best to console him.

Although Zack has been full of enthusiasm for their fostering plan, now that they have a child with them, he's struggling.

He's finding it difficult to connect with the little boy and it causes tension between him and Whitney, leaving her upset.

Felix Baker has always gone all out to make The Albert a success. (Image credit: BBC)

Felix Baker isn't one to let a good opportunity go to waste and with a business on the Square suffering a misfortune, he's determined to fill the gap!

Getting The Albert ready for Boxing Day, Felix is hopeful that he can bring a bit of much needed cheer to the Square following the events of Christmas Day.

His plan isn't all about heart however, as he's hoping it'll help to boost the Albert's profits along the way!

The Six continue to deal with the fall out from Christmas Day (Image credit: BBC)

Also, after the DEADLY events of Christmas Day, Walford's six matriarchs are stuck in a nightmare but can they find a way out?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.