EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean is keeping a SHOCKING secret from Zack

Whitney Dean is hiding something from partner Zack Hudson in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean has been at odds with partner Zack Hudson ever since her return to Walford.

The dad-to-be was horrified when pregnant Whitney arrived with neglected kid Britney. Whitney bonded with the young girl when she was staying with step mum Bianca Jackson in Milton Keynes but Zack was worried it was getting obsessive.

Zack has been keen to concentrate on the health and wellbeing of their unborn baby, as Whitney and Zack tragically lost their first daughter Peach to a genetic condition.

Being a neglected child herself, Whitney couldn't let herself abandon Britney and promised her she'd give her a home, despite Zack's disapproval.

When Zack discovers that the young girl has hidden food under her bed he insists they need to tell her social worker.

Britney overhears and explains that she was often left starving by her drug addict mum, which makes her worried about food. Softening, Zack talks to Britney about his own time being fostered when he was a kid and he takes her for a cooking lesson at Walford East.

Meanwhile, Whitney takes a call from social services and when her friend Lauren Branning gets the gist of the conversation she's left concerned.

What is going on?

Lexi Pearce struggles to see dad Ben Mitchell banged up in jail. (Image credit: BBC)

Lexi Pearce wants to check on her dad Ben Mitchell after his dramatic arrest at husband Callum Highway's birthday party.

When Lexi's stepdad Jay Brown takes her to see Ben at the police station it's all a bit too much for her. After a tense conversation, Lexi tells Jay that she wants to go home.

Back in the Square, a heartbroken Callum is refusing to visit Ben but after Ben's dad Phil Mitchell pleads with Callum not to give up on Ben, he's left with food for thought.

When Ben's mum Kathy Cotton finds out that Phil seems to be keeping something from her to do with Ben's arrest, she heads to the Mitchells to confront him.

What secret is Phil hiding?

Priya Nandra-Hart gets on her glad rags for her date with Martin Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Priya Nandra-Hart is NOT happy with daughter Avani Nandra-Hart for trying to interfere in her love life!

When Priya arranged a date with stallholder Martin Fowler, Avani schemed to get rid of Martin so that Priya could spend time with Avani's dad Ravi Gulati instead.

Despite Avani's apparent determination to reunite her parents, Ravi encourages Priya to ignore their daughter's meddling and go on a date with Martin at Walford East.

Ravi and Priya haven't been a couple since the birth of Avani's older brother Nugget Gulati, and after losing touch, Ravi didn't even know he had a daughter until recently!

When Priya asks Martin out to dinner, she's delighted when he accepts. This time their date goes much more smoothly and they're soon enjoying each other's company.

Ravi can see them chatting and laughing but is he really as cool with Priya going on a date as he seems?

Denzel Danes has been hiding his feelings behind his gym obsession. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Denzel Danes refuses to open up to Yolande Trueman, despite her trying to get to the bottom of his troubles and she refuses to hand him his mystery package.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.