EastEnders to air special flashback episodes as Whitney's exit looms

EastEnders will air two special episodes next week that will focus on Whitney Dean's (Shona McGarty) time in Milton Keynes.

Whitney and her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) left Walford back in January to visit her step mum Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) following her break up with Terry.

Shortly before their departure, Whitney and Zack also discovered that she was pregnant again after the devastating loss of their baby Peach, who was diagnosed with Edwards' Syndrome.

A pregnant Whitney set off for Milton Keynes alongside Zack, but fans will soon discover that their stay has been far from smooth sailing.

After growing concerned for the wellbeing of a child on Bianca’s estate, Whitney quickly finds herself at the centre of drama after she learns that Britney has not attended school since 2020, meaning she is now considered a "Ghost Child" by her absence from the education system.

Whitney becomes determined to help Britney. (Image credit: BBC)

The special flashback episodes will revisit five weeks' worth of storylines as we follow Whitney in her attempt to intervene in Britney’s turbulent situation, but it’s not long before things take turn for the worst after a confrontation with Britney’s mother causes the young girl to flee.

Child actress Lola Campbell, who shot to fame after her role in the BAFTA-nominated film Scrapper, will be joining the cast as troubled young girl Britney.

Speaking on the storyline, Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the immensely talented Lola Campbell to the cast of EastEnders as she takes on the role of Britney.

"The special episodes, which coincide with Patsy Palmer’s return, will showcase five weeks’ worth of storyline as we follow Whitney and Zack during their time in Milton Keynes, but it’s not long before the pair are thrust into the heart of the drama after Whitney grows concerned for Britney’s wellbeing.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.