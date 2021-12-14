'EastEnders' spoilers: Whitney Dean realises Gray is a killer!

Whitney Dean makes a terrifying discovery in the Christmas Eve episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Whitney Dean has made a horrifying discovery about Gray Atkins past and she realises just what he is capable of.

With her frightening new knowledge she realises that Gray's late wife Chantelle Atkins didn't just die from a terrible accident... Gray must have finished her off!

With proof that Gray is a very bad man now in her possession, Whitney is relieved that she has enough to convince Gray's fiancee Chelsea Fox to realise that she's in grave danger.

Their wedding is imminent so it's a race against time for Whitney to put her plan into action before Chelsea goes through with something she's almost certain to regret...



Rocky Cant fears his lies are about to be discovered! (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler is horrified when she discovers that her oven has broken down, which means there will be no turkey and roast potatoes cooking in their house on Christms Day!

A smug Rocky suggests that they go to Kathy Beale's for Christmas instead, relieved that he'll be able to spend Christmas with both Sonia and Kathy after accepting both of their invites!

His plan is scuppered however when Dotty Cotton is determined to ruin his plan and gets Stuart Highway round to look at the oven.

While Stuart's fixing the appliance, Dotty corners Rocky and has a go at him for what he said about her mum Sandy Gibson.

After fiddling around with the cooker, Stuart finds a note on the floor with Sonia's name on it...

Rocky is horrified as he realises that it's the confession note he wrote to Sonia before he had his heart attack!

Phil Mitchell was left fuming with Kat Slater when she had a go at Sharon Watts! (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell is unimpressed with girlfriend Kat Slater for having a go at his ex Sharon Watts over her hunt for her missing grandchild.

Later, he pops over to Sharon's and invites her to have Christmas Day with him and the Slaters!

Meanwhile, Janine Butcher hears Mick Carter on the phone and finds out that he won't be with his wife Linda Carter for Christmas.

She has a heart-to-heart with Mick about how lonely she feels without her daughter Scarlett Butcher with her on Christmas Day. Mick encourages Janine to do something about it...



EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Christmas Day at 9:35 pm.