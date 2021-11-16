'EastEnders' spoilers: Is it the end for Rocky Cant?

Rocky is in mortal danger when he collapses in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rocky Cant has put plans in place to secretly leave the Square, not wanting to risk Sandy Gibson blowing the fact that he's Dotty Cotton's uncle and not Sonia Fowler's father!

Just as he's getting his things in order, Kathy Beale and Peter Beale interrupt. When Kathy asks Rocky to help him out at Walford East, he isn't able to get out of it and Kathy makes sure that he promises to turn up.

At the restaurant, Rocky's confused when he walks in and it's empty... Surprise! Kathy's thrown him a party to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Touched by Kathy's gesture, Rocky tells Dotty that he needs to be honest with Kathy and Sonia. After the party he writes a letter to them both, explaining everything.

But all of sudden disaster strikes as Rocky grabs at his chest in pain and collapses!

Has Rocky died?

Janine Butcher is determined not to let Peter Beale get the better of her! (Image credit: BBC)

Peter Beale is absolutely steaming mad when he realises that Mick Carter and Janine Butcher have outbid him to sponsor the Albert Square Christmas tree!

When he has a go at them in the market, Rainie and Stuart Highway overhear, and are miffed that they've missed out on an opportunity to sponsor the tree and get some advertising for the funeral home.

Later, Peter visits Mick and Janine and he's in a smug mood, saying he's put in another bid and the sponsorship now will be in the Beales' name.

Janine, however, won't be beaten that easily. What is she planning to do?

Kat Slater shares her relationship woes with Stacey Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater is already feeling a bit insecure over boyfriend Phil Mitchell spending time with ex Sharon Watts and baby Alyssa. Seeing as Phil always regarded Sharon's son Denny Rickman as his own, he has an emotional investment in Sharon's granddaughter.

When Phil buys Sharon and Alyssa a thoughtful gift, Kat is silently seething. She vents her frustrations to Stacey Slater, who reminds her that the SHE is the only person who could break up her and Phil - that's if she gives into her jealousy.

Also, Chelsea Fox tells an already under pressure Gray Atkins that they'll need a nice new big family car once the baby arrives. What will he do?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:40 pm.