EastEnders spoilers: Sharon robbed! But who is to blame?

Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) currently has a houseguest in the shape of Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Sharon is alarmed to hear from Linda's son, Johnny (Charlie Suff), that the pub landlady is back on the booze...



Sharon is determined to help with the situation.



But sneaky Linda heads to the Minute Mart and STEALS a bottle of booze after shop worker, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), refuses to sell her alcohol.



The situation goes from bad to worse, when drunk Linda accidentally leaves the front door of 43 Albert Square open.



Later, Sharon returns home and is shocked to discover she has been burgled!

Sharon confronts houseguest Linda about her drinking on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is determined to cause trouble between her ex-husband, Teddy (Roland Manookian), and the new lady in his life, Sharon.



Nicola tries to distract Sharon by letting slip about something she has found out about her ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden)...



While Sharon rushes off to check-on Phil, Nicola is pleased to enjoy some alone time with Teddy in the office at Harry's Barn.



Nicola tells Teddy that she is a changed woman and wants to give their marriage another go!



Though there's clearly been plenty of bad blood between the ex-couple since their divorce, is there a chance Teddy's head could be turned and he falls for his ex-missus all over again?

It looks like Nicola wants her ex-husband Teddy back on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

