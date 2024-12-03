EastEnders spoilers: Sharon robbed! But who is to blame?
Airs Tuesday 10 December 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1
Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) currently has a houseguest in the shape of Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Sharon is alarmed to hear from Linda's son, Johnny (Charlie Suff), that the pub landlady is back on the booze...
Sharon is determined to help with the situation.
But sneaky Linda heads to the Minute Mart and STEALS a bottle of booze after shop worker, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), refuses to sell her alcohol.
The situation goes from bad to worse, when drunk Linda accidentally leaves the front door of 43 Albert Square open.
Later, Sharon returns home and is shocked to discover she has been burgled!
Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is determined to cause trouble between her ex-husband, Teddy (Roland Manookian), and the new lady in his life, Sharon.
Nicola tries to distract Sharon by letting slip about something she has found out about her ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden)...
While Sharon rushes off to check-on Phil, Nicola is pleased to enjoy some alone time with Teddy in the office at Harry's Barn.
Nicola tells Teddy that she is a changed woman and wants to give their marriage another go!
Though there's clearly been plenty of bad blood between the ex-couple since their divorce, is there a chance Teddy's head could be turned and he falls for his ex-missus all over again?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.