EastEnders spoilers: Who exposes Denise and Ravi's affair?
Airs Thursday 6 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
The truth about Denise Fox's (played by Diane Parish) affair with lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), is finally OUT on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Both Denise's ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and her daughter, Chelsea (Zaarah Abrahams), are shocked to discover she is back in the arms of Ravi.
Especially since their previous affair wrecked Denise and Jack's marriage.
Now, Jack realises the devastating truth about WHO Denise's new man is.
Luckily for Denise, her sister Kim (Tameka Empson) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) show some sympathy when she admits her heart is still torn between Ravi and Jack.
However, when Jack sees Ravi at the Vic later, it all kicks off between the love rivals!
Uh-oh...
Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) is stopped in his tracks when he discovers his pregnant fiancee, Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy), is about to watch the video confession he secretly forced her sister, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), to film.
As the video confession begins, will Sonia sense that something is not right and there is no way that Bianca could have really murdered Reiss's ex-wife, Debbie?
Meanwhile, DI Xiang (Arthur Lee) returns to the Square with some SHOCK news for Sonia.
The Police have issued a search warrant for missing Bianca and intend to charge her with MURDER...
Has cunning Reiss successfully framed Bianca for his killer crime?
Elsewhere, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) remains upset over the connection between Martin Fowler (James Bye) and his ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).
Stacey has already told Ruby that her romantic feelings for Martin are all in the past.
But is that the truth?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
