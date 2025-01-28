EastEnders spoilers: Who exposes Denise and Ravi's affair?

Jack is devastated after finally discovering that Denise is back together with lover Ravi on EastEnders...

The truth about Denise Fox's (played by Diane Parish) affair with lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), is finally OUT on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Both Denise's ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and her daughter, Chelsea (Zaarah Abrahams), are shocked to discover she is back in the arms of Ravi.



Especially since their previous affair wrecked Denise and Jack's marriage.



Now, Jack realises the devastating truth about WHO Denise's new man is.



Luckily for Denise, her sister Kim (Tameka Empson) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) show some sympathy when she admits her heart is still torn between Ravi and Jack.



However, when Jack sees Ravi at the Vic later, it all kicks off between the love rivals!



Uh-oh...

Things get heated between Jack, Denise and Ravi on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) is stopped in his tracks when he discovers his pregnant fiancee, Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy), is about to watch the video confession he secretly forced her sister, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), to film.



As the video confession begins, will Sonia sense that something is not right and there is no way that Bianca could have really murdered Reiss's ex-wife, Debbie?



Meanwhile, DI Xiang (Arthur Lee) returns to the Square with some SHOCK news for Sonia.



The Police have issued a search warrant for missing Bianca and intend to charge her with MURDER...

Has cunning Reiss successfully framed Bianca for his killer crime?

A warrant is out for missing Bianca's ARREST on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Bianca Confesses To Killing Debbie | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

Elsewhere, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) remains upset over the connection between Martin Fowler (James Bye) and his ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).



Stacey has already told Ruby that her romantic feelings for Martin are all in the past.



But is that the truth?

Ruby is upset by Martin's close connection with his ex-wife Stacey on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer