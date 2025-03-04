EastEnders spoilers: Who ruins Sonia's surprise baby shower celebration?

Bianca Jackson (played by Patsy Palmer) is determined to boost her sister Sonia's (Natalie Cassidy) spirits on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On the day of Reiss Colwell's funeral, Bianca decides to take Sonia's mind off her KILLER ex-fiance by arranging a surprise baby shower at Harry's Barn.



There hasn't been a proper celebration to welcome Sonia's new daughter, Julia, since the baby was born during the aftermath of the explosion at the Queen Vic.



Sonia, Bianca and their guests are enjoying themselves until wine bar boss, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington), makes an ill-judged remark.



And then it all kicks off!

Bianca's feisty temper flares during a surprise baby shower for sister Sonia on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and her fella, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), are still adjusting to having their teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) living back at home again.



But just when the parents are trying to give the situation a chance, could more trouble involving Tommy be about to head their way?



After local lads Nugget (Juhaim Rsaul Choudhury) and Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) discover a secret about Tommy, they decide to use the information to their advantage...



There's no love lost between the teenagers, so Nugget and Denzel seize the chance to wind-up Tommy.



Uh-oh, this might not be a good idea given the past bad blood between troubled Tommy, Nugget and Denzel...

WHAT does Nugget find out about teenage rival Tommy on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders - Tommy Moon & Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati Fight! | 1st July 2024 - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer