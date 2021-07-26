'EastEnders' spoilers: WHY are Nancy Carter and Frankie LOCKED-UP?

Nancy and Frankie spend the night in a prison cell after the fight at The Prince Albert on EastEnders!

Nancy Carter (played by Maddy Hill) and her sister Frankie (Rose Ayling-Ellis) find themselves banged-up in a police cell after things turned rowdy at The Prince Albert on EastEnders (BBC1, 7.35pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Things are rather awkward between the ladies at the moment.



But their stint behind bars gives 'em plenty of time to open-up and reflect on what's been going on of late. However, Nancy still remains unaware of Frankie's involvement in the hit-and-run accident that landed her in hospital recently.



And that Nancy's now ex-boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrer) helped Frankie cover-up the crime, will Frankie's guilty conscience get the better of her and lead her to reveal the SHOCK truth?

The Carter family was shocked after Nancy was the victim of a mystery hit-and-run. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) is still worried about putting on weight and secretly pops another of the dodgy diet pills provided by her bestie Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith).



But pregnant Bernie's extreme dieting takes its toll when the surrogate mum starts to feel faint... and COLLAPSES!



Bernie's worried brother Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) rushes to her aid and an ambulance is called.



When a paramedic asks what medication she is on, will Bernie come clean and admit she's been taking the diet pills provided by Keegan's wife Tiffany?

Nobody knows that Bernie has been secretly popping diet pills provided by Tiffany. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) is reeling from that discovery that her fella Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is considering doing a runner with his son Raymond!



Kat tries to convince Phil not to go through with his desperate plan.



Kat decides to visit Raymond's mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) to see if you can ease the custody situation between Denise and Phil.



But will Kat just make things worse?

Kat tries to convince Denise to let Phil see their son Raymond. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

How will Denise react when Kat confronts her over Phil and Raymond on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

EastEnders continues on Thursday at 7:35pm on BBC One