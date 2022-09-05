EastEnders spoilers: Will Alfie Moon stop the wedding?

Alfie Moon makes a last ditch attempt to stop Kat Slater marrying Phil Mitchell in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Alfie Moon greets a stunned Kat Slater with a big smile but she's not best pleased to see her ex while she's standing there in her wedding dress! She can't believe his cheek when he begs her not to marry Phil Mitchell.

Furious, Kat tells Alfie where to go and it looks like there's going to be trouble... Phil turns up and squares up to him. Desperate for it not to turn into a huge scene, Kat tells Phil she'll sort it and she'll meet him by the altar.

Alfie doesn't want to give up on Kat anytime soon but she tells him he needs to leave immediately. A despondent Alfie heads out of the Square, returning home to his canal boat.

But he's in for a shock when he realises that his and Kat's boys, Bert and Ernie Moon, have secretly hitched a lift in his van!

After calling Kat to tell her that their sons are with him, a frustrated Kat is forced to go and fetch them, knowing it's going to make her late for her own wedding.

The twins refuse to play ball, however and insist that they're not getting off the boat! The situation starts to get even more out of hand and Alfie tries once more to convince her not to marry Phil.

Can Alfie sow the seeds of doubt and change Kat's mind?

Phil Mitchell wonders if Kat Slater is about to leave him at the altar. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at the church, the groom and the guests are all waiting impatiently for the bride's arrival. Phil is starting to get anxious, while Big Mo takes bets on whether or not the wedding will go ahead at all!

In the Queen Vic, Phil's exes Sharon Watts, Kathy Beale and Shirley Carter raise a toast to no longer being with him. But the news soon filters through that Kat appears to have jilted Phil at the altar and Sharon gets an idea...

Has she realised it may not be too late for her and Phil after all?

Frankie Lewis is left furious when Jack Branning can't help her out. (Image credit: BBC)

Frankie Lewis has gone to see copper Jack Branning to talk about being followed home by the sinister guy from the nightclub.

When Jack tells her it's unlikely that there'll be a conviction if they catch up with the guy, Frankie is frustrated. Her insistence that it was a terrifying experience does nothing to sway Jack from making her see the reality of the situation.

When she later sees Nugget Gulati and Denzel Danes talking to Amy Mitchell and clearly making her uncomfortable, she is fuming at the injustice of it all.

Also, Vinny Panesar is devastated when he sees Dotty Cotton going out for a drink with a flirty Finlay Baker.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.