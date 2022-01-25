'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Ben Mitchell save his marriage?

Ben Mitchell has a big decision to make about his future with Callum Highway in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell is still on edge after the recent spate of homophobic attacks. When mum Kathy Beale tries to question Ben about his dark mood, he admits that he's been pushing husband Callum Highway away from him as he's worried that if they're seen to be a couple they will get targeted.

After explaining hat he was triggered by seeing an injured man in the hospital, he reveals he can't seem to get the image out of his head.

Kathy really feels for her son and she later talks to Callum, sadly pointing out that the joy seems to have gone out life in Albert Square after the bomb threat next to the Prince Albert on New Year's Eve.

Determined not to be beaten by the thugs, Callum makes a bold move. He tells Ben that he's going to organise a party outside the Prince Albert. When Ben fails to show any emotion about it, Callum tells his husband to meet him there if he thinks their marriage is worth saving.

Will Ben turn up or is it over between him and Callum for good?

Harvey Monroe visits Aaron Monroe in prison. (Image credit: BBC)

Harvey Monroe has a heavy heart following son Aaron Monroe's arrest and when his cabbie coworker Mitch Baker asks in stunned belief if the rumours are true, Harvey is forced to admit they are.

Later that day, Harvey goes to the prison to visit Aaron. Grim-faced, he tells his son that this is the one and only time he'll visit. Aaron is stunned as Harvey makes it clear he can never come to terms with the hate-filled things he's done.

Back in the Square, Harvey is given a serve by Jean Slater when she hears that he's not going to visit Aaron again. She points out that no matter what your children do, they are still your kids and don't deserve to be abandoned.

Harvey is shaken. Has he made the wrong decision?

Kathy Beale puts her foot down with Bobby Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Beale is determined to stand firm on her decision about grandson Bobby Beale, insisting he can't marry Dana Monroe. Bobby is heartbroken and can't contemplate giving up Dana.

He does his best to make his gran see his point of view but it's to no avail, and uncle Ben Mitchell agrees with her.

Also, Kheerat Panesar is frustrated when Gray Atkins gives him the cold shoulder and he asks Eve Unwin to help him out.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:30 pm.