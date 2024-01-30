EastEnders spoilers: Will Lauren Branning tell Max the TRUTH about Annie?

Lauren Branning is desperate to protect sister Annie Carter from alcoholic mum Linda Carter in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Lauren Branning was in shock when she returned to Albert Square to discover that she had a sister she knew nothing about! In a bid to stop Lauren quitting Walford, Sonia Fowler and Whitney Dean revealed the bombshell that Linda Carter's daughter Annie was fathered by Lauren's dad Max Branning.

Desperate to keep Max from interfering in her life after their brief and troubled fling, Linda tried to keep a lid on the secret and had implored his brother Jack Branning not to tell Max after Jack discovered the truth.

Despite being angry over Linda's deception, Lauren accepts Linda's reasoning and she was touched when Linda introduced Lauren to Annie as her sister.

Since moving back to Walford, Lauren has been increasingly alarmed by Linda's drinking. She catches her hiding a bag of wine from the Minute Mart, despite Linda's insistence to her mum Elaine Peacock that she's given up the booze.

Worried for Annie, Lauren offers to look after her and takes her off Linda's hands before Linda has a chance to disagree.

Will Lauren break her agreement with Linda and call her dad Max?

Linda Carter is heading for a total breakdown. (Image credit: BBC)

Lauren isn't the only one concerned about Linda's boozy antics. Her drinking is putting the Walford women involved in covering up Keanu Taylor's murder on edge...

When Kathy Cotton overhears Linda and Lauren's altercation, she interrupts to find out what's going on. Trying to hide the bag of wine from Kathy, Linda insists she's fine but Kathy's not having any of it. The pair are soon involved in a heated argument that starts attracting attention.

Ben Mitchell sees what's going on and he wades in to protect mum Kathy from Linda's ranting. Lauren and Kathy have had enough and tell Linda in no uncertain terms to sober up. Instead of listening to them, Linda heads out to The Albert.

Can anyone put a stop to the destructive path she's on?

Kat Mitchell and Priya Nandra-Hart cause a ruckus! (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Mitchell and Priya Nandra-Hart certainly have no love lost between them. When Kat started seeing Nish Panesar after splitting up from hubby Phil Mitchell, a sneering Priya was constantly up in her face.

After the pair come to blows in The Square, Callum Highway and Ben Mitchell try to pull them apart.

Kat's dealt further heartache when she discovers that her eldest, Tommy Moon, has moved back in with stepdad Phil.

Is Kat's life falling apart?

Cindy Beale clashes with ex George Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Cindy Beale is left hurting after she ends up in another argument with ex George Knight.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.