EastEnders LEGEND to return as Lauren discovers HUGE baby secret?

EastEnders favourite Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) is set to make a life-changing discovery as she returns to Walford — but could this bombshell pave the way for another Branning return?

In upcoming scenes, after getting caught up in some trouble, Lauren arrives back in the Square and is desperate to be reunited with her son Louie.

Her ex Peter Beale (Thomas Law) manages to convince Lauren to stay longer and she goes to see her cousin Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) to check she's okay.

However, things plunge into chaos when she discovers that Peter knew Penny's secret and didn't tell her.

A furious Lauren decides to go to her mum Tanya Branning's (Jo Joyner) immediately, while Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is terrified that Lauren will discover the bombshell truth that her dad Max Branning (Jake Wood) is the father of her daughter Annie Carter.

Lauren discovers a huge secret about baby Annie Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) promises Linda she won't tell Lauren, but as Lauren and Louie get into the taxi, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) stops them and reveals that she's got another sister in Walford.

Later on, Lauren bursts into the Vic and demands to know why Linda didn't tell her that Annie is her sister. What will Linda say?

Now that the truth is exposed, could this encourage Lauren's dad Max Branning to make a long-awaited return to meet his estranged daughter?

The notorious womanizer left Walford in 2021 after he was rejected by Linda following their affair and fled to Croatia with his granddaughter Abi Branning.

Could Max Branning return to the Square after a baby bombshell? (Image credit: BBC)

It would be an apt time for Max to return to the soap given that he has a lot of unfinished business on the Square.

Max is oblivious to the fact that Linda fell pregnant with his baby, a daughter called Annie and the landlady has vowed to keep it a secret from him ever since, with his brother Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) also in on the secret.

But could this be about to change if Lauren tells him everything?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.