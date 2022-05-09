EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter leaves Walford for good?

Linda Carter makes plans to leave Albert Square in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Linda Carter has made her decision and taken Janine Butcher's bribe to get out of the Square and her family's life forever.

Sadly, she packs a case with all her and daughter Annie's belongings and says a few subtle goodbyes to the Carters.

Zack Hudson realises what Linda is planning and he confronts her, alarmed by her decision to go so suddenly.

Linda listens while Zack makes his case but with Janine driving a wedge between her and ex hubby Mick Carter, she's not sure she has anything to stay for.

Will Janine's plan work and will Linda really leave the Square for good this time?

Stacey Slater and Kat Slater are worried about Jean Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is under no illusion that her decision to bring Jean Slater home from hospital might put her and the family under extreme pressure.

It's clear that Jean is really still in a very bad way following her bipolar episode and Kat Slater confronts Stacey, warning her that they might not be able to look after Jean in the way she needs.

After an incident leaves the pair rattled, the mental health nurse turns up at the house to assess Jean and make sure she's okay.

How will Jean react and will the nurse recommend that she returns to the hospital?

Jay Mitchell has fallen for Mitch Baker and Rocky Cotton's prank! (Image credit: BBC)

Jay Mitchell has offered to do a photoshoot for Frankie Lewis after prompting from a scheming Mitch Baker and Rocky Cotton.

The prankster pair couldn't resist doing a wind-up on Jay and making sure there are a few cross wires when it comes to what Frankie's expecting for the shoot!

The pair tease Jay, who's already nervous enough about doing the photographs.

Will he be left red-faced after realising they've pulled a prank on him?



EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.