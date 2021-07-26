'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Lola Pearce give up on Isaac?

Will Lola Pearce give into pressure from Sheree to give up on Isaac on EastEnders?

Lola Pearce (played by Danielle Harold) is feeling deflated that her boyfriend Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) is still refusing to see her while he's in hospital on EastEnders (BBC 1, 8.35pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Lola still feels guilty that she played a part in keeping Isaac's erratic behaviour a secret for so long. Now the troubled teacher is being treated in a mental health unit for his schizophrenia.



Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn) never approved of her son Isaac's romance with salon assistant Lola, so when she finds Lola feeling sorry for herself in the Vic, Sheree seizes her chance to convince Lola that it's time for her to let Isaac go.



But is Lola really ready to give up on Isaac?

Is it really over between Lola and Isaac? (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Despite their close brush with the law earlier in the week, Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) convinces her sister Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) to join her for a drink at The Prince Albert.



Let's hope there isn't another girl fight!



All is going well until Nancy's now ex-boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) shows up. Awkward! WHAT is Zack doing there?



And can Nancy get over the heartbreaking way Zack abruptly broke up with her?

Nancy was left heartbroken after Zack unexpectedly dumped her on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

What exactly did happen between married man Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) and barmaid Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) over at Ruby's nightclub?



ALL will be revealed on tonight's episode of the BBC soap.



The question is, will Keegan's wife Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) discover the truth?



The couple's marriage is already on shaky ground and another SHOCK secret could spell disaster.



Will Tiffany make a terrible discovery about her husband Keegan on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

EastEnders continues next Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on BBC One