EastEnders spoilers: Will Martin and Stacey get back together?

It looks like Martin Fowler (played by James Bye) is caught in a love triangle between his two ex-wives, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Just before Christmas, Martin kissed Stacey in the heat of the moment.



Which left them both confused!



Stacey has been trying to have a proper heart-to-heart with Martin about WHAT is going on between them.



But the situation has now been complicated by the presence of Ruby, who is back in his life after revealing she gave birth to their son, Roman, after being released from prison.



As Roman remains in hospital, where he is being treated for an auto-immune condition, Martin and Ruby have been getting closer again...



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Martin rushes to Stacey's side in her hour of need.



But three's a crowd, when Ruby joins them.



Stacey is not happy to see love-rival Ruby and SNAPS!



Martin is not impressed by Stacey's rude reaction to Ruby.



But the question remains, WHO does Martin have romantic feelings for as the New Year gets underway?

Martin and ex-wife Ruby have been brought back together while their son Roman remains in hospital on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere on Albert Square, it could all be about to kick-off between love-rivals, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) again...



There's clearly still a spark between Jack and his ex-wife, Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Trouble is, Denise has found herself drawn back towards ex-lover Ravi, despite the fact their past affair wrecked her marriage to Jack.



Are the men set to come to blows again over Denise?



As the New Year begins, it looks like it's time for Denise to make-up her mind about the two men in her life...

EastEnders - Jack Branning & Ravi Gulati's Punch Up (18th April 2023) - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer