EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox tells Jack EVERYTHING!

Denise Fox isn't able to keep her secret fling with Ravi Gulati a secret any longer.

Denise Fox reveals her fling with Ravi Gulati to her stunned hubby Jack Branning in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox is wracked with guilt - and terror - after discovering that her stepdaughter Amy Branning knows about her fling with Ravi Gulati!

Although Denise put a stop to her romantic entanglement with Ravi before things went too far, she's had to deal with her feelings of shame at betraying husband Jack Branning.

Not only that, criminal Ravi also tried to blackmail Denise into getting him information on cop Jack's official police investigation into him.

After seeing the terrible effect news of her affair has had on Amy, Denise realises that the game is up.

She confesses to a stunned Jack but tries to cover the extent of her lies by downplaying what really went on between them.

Denise Fox once found it difficult to resist a persitant Ravi Gulati's charms! (Image credit: BBC)

Denise attempts to pass off her attraction to Ravi as a minor blip, hoping that Jack won't go off the deep end.

Unfortunately for Denise, Jack knows his wife too well, and he soon works out that she was MUCH more involved with criminal Ravi and his scheming than she's willing to let on!

Enraged, Jack storms through the Square, intent on confronting Ravi. When he finds him all hell breaks loose.

Will things end in bloodshed and has Denise lost her husband for good?

Chelsea Fox is stunned by the Ravi bombshell! (Image credit: BBC)

After the shock revelations about his fling with Denise, Ravi knows that his relationship with Denise's daughter Chelsea Fox is well and truly in trouble.

Although he initially hooked up with her as an in to the Branning household to keep tabs on copper Jack's investigation into him, he soon started to fall for the single mum.

Wary of his intentions at the start, Chelsea was won over as he showered her with gifts and compliments. A smitten Ravi even announced at his dad Nish Gulati's birthday party that Chelsea was his girlfriend!

It should be clear to Ravi that Chelsea is NOT going to want to have anything to do with him after finding out the truth but he holds out hope of keeping her.

Turning up on Chelsea's doorstep, he tries to convince her that he's fallen for her but a shocked and betrayed Chelsea insists she wants nothing more to do with him.

Has Ravi burned all his bridges in the Square?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.